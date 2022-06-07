WHENEVER we have multiple high school postseason games at the same site on the same day, it’s a win for everybody, and that’s what we have today at Nashua’s Holman Stadium.
Weather permitting, fans will be in for a treat as sixth-seeded Exeter (15-6) faces second-seeded Pinkerton Academy (19-3) at 4 p.m.; and fourth-seeded Londonderry (16-6) meets top-seeded Portsmouth (19-1) at 7 p.m.
The doubleheader is oozing with interesting storylines, including this one: Will we get a matchup between Portsmouth and Pinkerton in the championship game? The Clippers and Astros were the preseason favorites to meet in the Division I final and are the tournament’s top seeds, but both teams received a scare in the quarterfinals. A three-run error helped Portsmouth beat ninth-seeded Bedford, 5-4, and Pinkerton needed a run in the bottom of the seventh to get past seventh-seeded Winnacunnet, 2-1.
Portsmouth beat Pinkerton 3-0 when the teams met in Portsmouth during the regular season. Pinkerton starter Liam Doyle threw 105 pitches in four innings that day, but the Clippers scored three runs against him before he left the mound (two in the first and one in the fourth). Carmine Zingariello (5 1/3 innings) and Elliot Miles (1 2/3 innings) pitched for Portsmouth. Pinkerton collected three hits in the game, and Portsmouth had four.
Some other items of interest regarding today’s doubleheader:
• Exeter will likely have Southern New Hampshire University commit Parker Lendrum on the mound in today’s first game. The Blue Hawks are known for their deep pitching staff and haven’t allowed more than three runs in any of their 15 wins this season (four in two tournament victories). Their bats also came to life in a 12-2 upset of third-seeded Nashua South in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
• Tom Rioux (8-0) will probably be on the mound for Pinkerton. At least it’s his turn in the rotation. Rioux, who will play at Colby College next season, pitched all six innings when Pinkerton beat Spaulding 10-0 in the preliminary round. He surrendered two hits, walked one and struck out seven. Neither Lendrum nor Rioux pitched when the Astros beat the Blue Hawks 2-0 in the regular season’s final week.
• Should Exeter and Londonderry both advance, Exeter coach Bruce Joyce will be coaching against his alma mater in the championship game. In addition, Ethan Joyce, Bruce’s son, was a pitcher/shortstop on the 11th-seeded Exeter team that beat top-seeded Londonderry 3-2 to win the Division I title in 2013. Londonderry beat Exeter 16-0 when the teams met in the regular season that year.
• Londonderry has not had staff ace Connor Fennell in the postseason, but hasn’t allowed a run in its two tournament games. The Lancers beat Central-West 4-0 in the preliminary round, and then knocked off Windham 10-0 in the quarters. Fennell, who experienced arm soreness before his final regular-season start, may be available to pitch today. If not as a starter, then in a relief role.
• A Londonderry-Pinkerton matchup in the Division I final would give us a game between two of the fiercest rivals in the state. Londonderry eliminated Pinkerton in the quarterfinals last season, and the Lancers beat the Astros 2-0 this year. Londonderry beat Pinkerton 4-1 in the 2014 Division I championship game.
• If Portsmouth prevails in the second semifinal, the Clippers will be in the Division I final for the first time since 1988, when Portsmouth beat Alvirne 2-1 for the championship. Portsmouth coach Tim Hopley was a player on the 1988 Portsmouth team. Portsmouth dropped to Class I/Division II for a period before returning to Division I in 2019. The Clippers won Class I/Division II championships in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2018.
• Portsmouth still owns the national record for consecutive victories with 89 (2008-12).
• Today’s winners will face each other in the third of four championship games that will be played at Delta Dental Stadium on Saturday. Undoubtedly, fans will be treated to some great high school baseball that day as well.