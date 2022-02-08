HERE’S everything you need to know about this year’s NHIAA Division I boys basketball tournament, which begins Wednesday night at home sites:
THE FORMAT: It’s a 15-team field with one bye (Trinity) and seven preliminary-round games. Tonight’s winners will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals (Wednesday, Feb. 16) and championship game (Sunday, Feb. 20) will be played at UNH.
THE FAVORITE: Trinity. The Pioneers completed the regular season with one loss (16-1) to earn the only bye. Every other team in the field lost at least three times. The Pioneers aren’t the only team with a bullseye on their backs, however, as the gap between Trinity and some of the other top teams is supermodel thin. Trinity will face either eighth-seeded Bedford (11-7) or ninth-seeded Dover (10-7) in the quarterfinals. The Pioneers didn’t play either of those teams during the regular season.
“The toughest draw is the one you have,” Trinity coach Keith Bike said. “So the toughest teams in my opinion are Bedford and Dover.”
Trinity’s last title came in 2013, when it beat Bishop Guertin in the Division I championship game.
THE OTHER CONTENDERS: Second-seeded Nashua North (15-3), third-seeded Goffstown (15-3) and fourth-seeded Pinkerton Academy (15-3) are the other favorites to reach the semifinals. Goffstown handed Trinity its lone loss (67-58).
THE BRACKET: In addition to the Bedford-Dover matchup, the upper half of the bracket features 13th-seeded Londonderry (9-9) at Pinkerton; and 12th-seeded Windham (9-9) at fifth-seeded Portsmouth (13-5). Despite playing without two starters, Londonderry gave Pinkerton all it could handle in a 62-57 loss during the regular season. Tonight’s Londonderry-Pinkerton game has a 5 p.m. start.
“It’ll be a battle,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said. “They’re not gonna come in here and not be ready to go, that’s for sure.”
It’s also worth noting that Windham upset Portsmouth 52-45 earlier this season.
In the bottom half of the bracket, we have 15th-seeded Timberlane (7-11) at Nashua North; 10th-seeded Nashua South (10-8) at seventh-seeded Exeter (12-6); and 11th-seeded Manchester Central (9-9) at sixth-seeded Bishop Guertin (13-5). The Cardinals won last year’s title.
THE CONTROVERSY: Chase spent a good chunk of last weekend preparing to play Central in the preliminary round, and said he was surprised to learn Monday that Londonderry was Pinkerton’s first hurdle.
The confusion stemmed from the fact that Manchester Memorial used a player who was academically ineligible to play at the varsity level in victories over Central and Keene. Memorial wouldn’t have qualified for the tournament even if the forfeits hadn’t occurred, but the extra win moved Central from the No. 13 seed (and a game against Pinkerton) up to No. 11.
“Back to the drawing board to get ready,” Chase said.
THE DARK HORSE: Portsmouth beat both Nashua North and Goffstown during the regular season, and suffered close road losses to Trinity (44-36) and Pinkerton (53-47). It’s not hard to envision the Clippers making their way to Durham, but as a No. 5 seed do they qualify as a dark horse? Not really.
As the No. 10 seed, Nashua South fits that description, however. The Panthers have won five of their last six, and beat Nashua North, Portsmouth and Bedford during that stretch.
“The team that gave us trouble was ourselves,” Bike said. “We made some bad mistakes in some games and hurt ourselves, but you also have to give credit to the other team. That being said, I would say Portsmouth played us tough. They made it difficult for us to play our style of play.
“I think Nashua South has a chance,” Bike continued. “They’re a good team and they’re playing with confidence. I think what we need to focus on is ourselves. For us to play the best we can no matter who we’re playing.”
THE CHAMPION: Trinity has been the most consistent team this season. There’s no arguing otherwise. That makes Trinity the safest pick, but we’re going to venture a little farther down the seedings for our choice, which is Goffstown. The Grizzlies were rarely at full strength during the regular season, and that can strengthen a team for a postseason run. Not having to face Trinity or Pinkerton before the championship game makes Goffstown an attractive option as well.