The NHIAA football season kicks off Sept. 3 — that’s a week from Friday — with games in all four divisions. The opening weekend isn’t light on intriguing matchups. Here are the top five games on the Week 1 menu:
Goffstown at Exeter
This game features two Division I heavyweights. Many feel Goffstown has a chance to be the best team in the state this fall. Exeter has 124 players in its program and there’s a good chance at least 11 of them are good at football.
Stevens at Pelham
These teams met in the Division III championship game last year, a game Pelham won 40-0. The Pythons returned 16 starters — eight on each side of the ball — so they’ll likely be the team to beat in Division III again this season. Stevens had a small senior class a year ago, however, so don’t expect the gap between these two programs this season to be anything close to what that 40-0 score might suggest.
Memorial at Dover
The days of penciling in Memorial as an automatic victory have passed. Memorial hung with Bedford for much of the game when those teams met in the playoffs last year, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Crusaders take another step forward this year. Dover returns 15 starters, including one of the state’s top offensive threats in QB Darian Lopez-Sullivan.
Somersworth at Newport
This is another contest between teams that played for a championship in the abbreviated 2020 season. Newport prevailed 42-0 in the Division IV championship game. Both programs suffered heavy losses to graduation, but the Somersworth and Newport communities have a rich football tradition, and it’s a safe bet that at least one of these teams will make a return trip to the championship game.
Bedford at Winnacunnet
One question being asked a lot during the preseason is this: How good will Bedford be? We’ll have the answer after this game, since Winnacunnet figures to be among the top teams in Division I. The Warriors return 13 starters — seven on offense — from a team that lost to Goffstown in last year’s Division I semifinals.
This year’s Queen City Jamboree will be held Friday at Gill Stadium. All proceeds generated by the event will benefit the Little Green Gridiron Club. Friday’s matchups:
4 p.m.: Pembroke vs. Milford
5 p.m.: Bishop Guertin vs. Goffstown
6 p.m.: Souhegan vs. Manchester Central
7 p.m.: Salem vs. Bedford
8 p.m.: Trinity vs. Memorial
Each team will play two 12-minute quarters.
NOTE: A freshman jamboree will be held at Gill Stadium on Thursday.
The Tom Lovett Jamboree, a 16-team event featuring primarily NHIAA Division II, III and IV teams, will take place Saturday at Kingswood Regional High School in Wolfeboro. The following teams will participate in the Lovett Jamboree: Merrimack Valley, Malden Catholic (Mass.), St. Thomas, Spaulding, Kennett, Newfound, Somersworth, Sanborn, West, Raymond, Campbell, Franklin, Kingswood, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Bishop Brady and Winnisquam.
Games are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and the contest between Merrimack Valley and Malden Catholic features a father/son coaching matchup between Merrimack Valley’s Joe Raycraft and his son Bill Raycraft. Bill was the head coach and athletic director at Windham High School before he took over those same positions at Malden Catholic.
Ben Malgeri and Cody Morissette, former baseball teammates at Exeter High School, renewed acquaintances last week when the Jupiter (Fla.) Hammerheads (Miami Marlins affiliate) played six games against the Lakeland Flying Tigers (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at the Low-A level.
Miami selected Morissette, an infielder, with the 52nd pick in this year’s draft. Detroit picked Malgeri, an outfielder, in the 18th round. Malgeri collected 11 hits in the series, and hit safely twice in five of the six games.