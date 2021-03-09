LONDONDERRY HIGH SCHOOL boys basketball coach Nate Stanton has rotated players in and out of his starting lineup all season. That was done more by necessity than as a strategy.
The Lancers have rarely been at full strength this year for a variety of reasons, including quarantine. Londonderry (8-7) lost to Bishop Guertin twice during the regular season, so on paper the Lancers look like an underdog against BG in tonight’s Division I semifinals. In reality, that may not be the case.
“Both of those games were in January,” Stanton said. “The first time we played them was our second game of the year and we didn’t have our identity yet. The second time we played them we were down three with 40 seconds to go and we just didn’t execute the play.
“I feel like we’re a much different team (now) than that. Different guys have stepped up since those games. Some guys didn’t even play during that time.
“Don’t get me wrong, BG has a lot of talent. They have a lot of good players and it’s a tough matchup, but we’re a much better team than we were back then as well.”
BG and Londonderry will tangle in tonight’s second game (7:30 p.m.) at Oyster River High School in Durham. Winnacunnet (11-3) and Trinity (14-2) will meet in the first matchup, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
BG prevailed 58-41 in the first meeting with Londonderry, and 57-51 the second time the teams met.
Londonderry reached the semifinals with tournament victories over rival Pinkerton Academy (66-58) and Timberlane (69-41). Senior guard Jackson Cox led the Lancers with 24 points against the Astros.
Although Cox is typically Londonderry’s top scoring threat, the Lancers showed against Timberlane that they can win when he doesn’t fill the scoring column. Cox, who missed 20 days (five games) to quarantine during the regular season, was limited to eight points against the Owls, but Londonderry received 16 points from Michael Rosatano, 13 from Brian Gould and 11 from Wil Reyes. The Lancers made 11 3-pointers during that win.
“In a nutshell, we’ve added a lot more pieces to the puzzle to have multiple threats versus just relying on Jackson Cox, which has been beneficial to us,” Stanton said.
Offensively, BG is one of the most balanced teams in the state. Dylan Santosuosso usually does most of the scoring, but there are a handful of BG players who could lead the team in scoring in any given game.
The Cardinals advanced out of their region by beating Nashua North (70-44) and Alvirne (54-40). Santosuosso tossed in a game-high 17 against the Broncos.
BG is playing in the semifinals for the first time since 2013.
“Minimal mistakes, foul shot and layups are keys in the playoffs, right?” Stanton said. “For us, we need to stop their transition and we have to respect everyone. I think BG doesn’t have that one stud you have to focus on. They have multiple threats. They can shoot and they run good stuff, so defense is going to be key for us.
“We’ve been really focused on the chemistry piece planning for March. I’d say back in January we were an underdog, but we’re kinda coming in even here in March.”
Former Manchester Central pitcher Collin Duffley is off to a strong start with the UMass Lowell baseball team, although you wouldn’t know it by his record. Duffley pitched six strong innings in both of his starts this season, but took the loss in each game. He’s limited opponents to nine hits in 12 innings, has a 3.00 ERA and 12 strikeouts. Opponents are batting .205 against him.
Duffley allowed three runs on five hits and struck out nine in six innings Saturday, but UMass Lowell dropped a 3-1 decision to Rhode Island.
UNH football coach Sean McDonnell on linebacker Ryan Toscano, who was New Hampshire’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018 as a senior at Bedford High School: “I think he’s just proven that he’s the type of high school player from the state of New Hampshire that we like to get here. He’s earning his way. He starts on three of the four special teams. Got in the game on Friday night (a 24-20 loss to Albany) in some key situations.
“My expectations are high for him to get better, so he’s doing a good job. Gotta keep playing. Gotta keep working.”