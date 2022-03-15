LONDONDERRY HIGH SCHOOL may be listed as the No. 1 team when the preseason version of the 2022 Union Leader Power Poll is released in the fall. The Lancers will play a difficult schedule in a revamped Division I next season that includes games against Pinkerton Academy, Salem and Winnacunnet.
The toughest opponent Londonderry will face could be a team from out of state, however.
In Week 2, Londonderry will play at Bishop Hendricken, an all-male school in Warwick, R.I. You’re probably past your prime if you can recall the last time a team from New Hampshire played an out-of-state game against a team that wasn’t from Massachusetts or Vermont.
Londonderry had a tentative deal with Chelmsford, Mass., and when that didn’t materialize the Lancers were able to secure a date with Bishop Hendricken.
“We wanted to play out of state,” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We felt like it would be good for the kids and good for the state of New Hampshire, so we scheduled Chelmsford (Mass.). Then they decided not to play us because of the amount of points they would get was going to (negatively) affect their playoff rating. They wanted to get as many points as possible, so they decided not to play us. I understand they have to focus on making the playoffs.
“We still had the bye week, so we figured we’d take advantage of that.”
Division I football will feature three seven-team conferences next season. Each team will be guaranteed nine games and a bye week. Teams can choose one of three options regarding the bye:
• Play no game.
• Play another Division I team (if possible).
• Play an out-of-state opponent.
Londonderry and Bishop Hendricken each came away with a championship last season. Londonderry beat Winnacunnet in the Division I title game, and Bishop Hendricken beat rival La Salle Academy of Providence in the Interscholastic League State Championship Super Bowl. It was the Hawks’ fourth straight title and 11th championship in the last 12 seasons.
“From what I hear and from what I’m seeing on film they’re extremely good, so it’ll be a great test for our guys,” Lauzon said. “There’s more positives than negatives to it. Our kids will get better from it regardless. We already have a tough schedule in conference, and then we have Winnacunnet and Bishop Guertin. This is just extra motivation for our kids to work hard in the offseason. It’ll be a great challenge for us.”
Londonderry is one of several New Hampshire teams that will play out of state next season. That group includes Exeter (Champlain Valley Union/Champlain, Vt.), Pinkerton (Brockton, Mass.), Salem (Wachusett, Mass.), Concord (Rutland, Vt.) and Newport (Mill River Union/Clarendon, Vt.).
In addition, Bishop Guertin is in discussions to play Cumberland, R.I., the same weekend Londonderry visits Bishop Hendricken. Cumberland is typically one of the better public school football teams in Rhode Island each season.
BG was going to play Exeter in Week 2, but that possibility ended when Exeter scheduled Champlain Valley. Londonderry is the only other team with a Week 2 bye, but even if Londonderry hadn’t already scheduled a game, the Cardinals and Lancers couldn’t play each other during the bye week because they are scheduled to meet later in the season. NHIAA football teams aren’t allowed to meet twice during the regular season.
“You want to play games,” BG coach John Trisciani said. “If the bye fell later in the year it would potentially be of interest, but Week 2 you’re just trying to get better. It’s the beginning of the season, so you want to play. I completely understand if the bye was midseason on, you might want to take it to stay healthy or whatnot.”
It should be noted that unlike other sports, football games against out-of-state competition will not count in the NHIAA standings. Some teams will play nine countable regular-season games next season, and those who choose not to play during their bye week will play eight. After that, everyone will play at least one more game, since teams who don’t make the playoffs will be matched against each other in Week 10.
“Playing games that don’t count to me is never (ideal),” Trisciani said. “What happens if we were to get some injuries? How do you handle those games is another question?
“Now if they were to say, ‘You can schedule a bye week opponent and it’s going to count in the standings, then I probably would have a little more interest in it.’”
Despite that opinion, Trisciani said he would rather play a Week 2 game that doesn’t count than not play at all.
“These kids are only in high school once, so we want to play as many games as we can,” he said.