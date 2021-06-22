ALTHOUGH the 2020-21 NHIAA athletic season is over, we’re still left with plenty of high school football to talk about:
• Windham High School coach Jack Byrne organized a “Lift-A-Thon” for his players Saturday. Each player had a sponsor and raised money based on what level they reached in an event. The best part? All of the money raised benefited the Jake Naar Memorial Scholarship.
Naar, who was a senior on the Londonderry High School football team last season, died in a car crash in March. Londonderry football coach Jimmy Lauzon spoke to the Windham athletes before the event.
“We really appreciate the Windham program thinking of Jake and Londonderry High School for its event,” Lauzon said when he was reached Monday. “Our community is still hurting over the loss of Jake, but it’s gestures like this that show how much Jake was respected by his peers and his opponents. It shows that football is just a game and that we’re all willing to come together off the field when we go through something more serious.
“The football programs in our state are one big community and we all have each other’s back regardless of the battles we have on the field, and I think Windham demonstrated that Saturday.”
Londonderry and Windham are in the same division (Division I South) and the teams play each other every year.
Four Londonderry players were also on hand to support the Windham athletes, and one Londonderry player participated in the Lift-A-Thon.
Byrne said nearly $2,000 was raised for the Naar Memorial Scholarship.
• A reminder that the CHaD New Hampshire East/West All-Star Game is a go this summer. The game will be played Saturday, July 17 at Saint Anselm College’s Grappone Stadium (1 p.m.).
Spaulding’s Kevin Hebert is coaching the East team, which can select players from Alvirne, Campbell, Dover, Epping-Newmarket, Exeter, Farmington, Gilford/Belmont, Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough, Kennett, Kingswood, Laconia, Londonderry, Pelham, Pembroke Academy, Portsmouth, Pinkerton Academy, Raymond, Salem, Sanborn, Somersworth, Spaulding, Saint Thomas Aquinas, Timberlane, Winnacunnet, Windham and Winnisquam
Souhegan’s Robin Bowkett will direct the West, which draws players from Bishop Brady, Bishop Guertin, Bedford, Bow, Concord, Con-Val, Goffstown, Fall Mountain, Franklin, Hanover, Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton, Hollis/Brookline, John Stark, Kearsarge, Keene, Lebanon, Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial, Manchester West, Mascoma Valley, Milford, Merrimack, Merrimack Valley, Monadnock, Nashua North, Nashua South, Newfound Regional, Newport, Plymouth, Souhegan, Stevens and Trinity.
Each team will begin practice on Friday, July 9 from 4-8 p.m. The East will work out at St. Thomas in Dover, and the West will practice at Bedford High School. Practices are open to the public.
The West has a 5-3 edge in the series, which began in 2012.
• Now that the state of emergency has ended in Vermont, the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl will also be played this summer. Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl organizers confirmed last week that they are moving forward with this year’s game, which will be held Aug. 7 at Castleton (Vt.) University (1:30 p.m.). The game raises money to benefit three Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Kingswood High School head coach Paul Landry is New Hampshire’s head coach, and will hold the team’s first practice Saturday at Kingswood in Wolfeboro. Landry played in the 1986 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, and was an assistant coach on the New Hampshire Shrine staff in 1997, when he was an assistant coach under Bill Ball at Exeter High School.
Chad Pacheco, the head coach at Brattleboro Union High School, will serve as Vermont’s head coach. Pacheco guided the Colonels to the Division II championship in 2019, which was the program’s first title in 46 years.
New Hampshire ended a three-game losing streak by beating Vermont 21-9 in the 2019 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, That victory gave New Hampshire a 48-16-2 advantage in the series.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and CHaD East-West All-Star Game were both canceled last year because of COVID-19.