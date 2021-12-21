THE MANCHESTER MEMORIAL High School Booster Club typically runs the Queen City Invitational Basketball Tournament each year, but decided Sunday to cancel this year’s event.
The following was posted on the Memorial Booster Club Facebook page:
“Due to rising COVID numbers and concerns for safety, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the QCIBT tournament this year.”
It’s worth noting that Nashua’s Chick-Fil-A Holiday Basketball Tournament was also canceled this year — not because of issues related to COVID, but because the shortened NHIAA basketball season made the tournament difficult to schedule. Unlike most years, teams are playing regular-season games around the holidays this season.
Before you scramble to make other plans, know this: There WILL be a QCIBT played at Memorial next week, albeit an abbreviated one. It will be run by the Memorial athletic department and there will be four teams — all Manchester schools — taking part in a two-day event instead of the normal eight-team tournament that’s spread over three days.
This year’s schedule:
Monday
West (3-2) vs. Trinity (4-0), 5 p.m.
Central (1-2) vs. Memorial (1-3), 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (5 p.m.)
Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (6:30 p.m.)
“Because it’s four teams, we figured the athletic department could run the tournament this year,” explained Memorial athletic coordinator Jordan D’Onofrio. “Because of the condensed schedule, all four teams had to move games to make this work. We had some teams that couldn’t participate and then we had some teams ask if they could play in it, so I think we’ll be back to eight teams next year.”
Some facts and figures about the QCIBT, courtesy of tournament historian Tommy Ameen:
• This year is the 57th QCIBT. The original eight schools were Bishop Bradley (now Trinity), Central, Memorial, West, Dover, Keene, Laconia and Nashua (one school).
• Bishop Bradley beat Nashua in the 1963 championship game to win the inaugural tournament. The Pioneers had five Division I scholarship players on their roster: Peter DeCato (UNH), Geoff Grenert (Creighton), Dave Hardy (Manhattan), Tom Mullen (Providence) and Mark Telge (Duke).
• The four Manchester schools were matched against the four other schools until 1980. After that, the Manchester schools were placed in the same bracket to guarantee that a Manchester team would be in the championship game.
• The first six tournaments were played at Saint Anselm College. Memorial has hosted every QCIBT since 1984. Other tourney locations include New Hampshire College/SNHU (1980-83) and Manchester Central (1969 and 1974).
• Exeter has won the last two championships (2018 and 2019). The tournament was not held last year.
• A total of 36 schools have competed in the QCIBT, including teams from Massachusetts (Boston College High School, Boston English and Cambridge Rindge & Latin), Maine (Cheverus and Traip Academy), Rhode Island (La Salle Academy, Hope High School, and West Warwick High School) and Connecticut (Weaver High School).
• Central has the most tournament victories (102) and tournament titles (25). Trinity (six), Memorial (five), Merrimack (four), West (three), Exeter (three), Nashua (two), La Salle (two), Keene (one), Dover (one), Lebanon (one), Milford (one), Cambridge (one) and Boston English (one) are the other schools that have won the tournament.
• No one has scored more points in the tournament than Central’s Tyler Roche, who tossed in 201 points during 11 games from 2002 to 2006. BC High’s Dave Gavin holds the record for highest tournament scoring average, however. Gavin averaged 29.0 points per contest in four games in 1985 and 1986. Gavin also holds the tournament record for points scored in one game (47). Four other players averaged at least 20.0 points in the tournament: Oyster River’s Keith Friel (26.1), Keene’s Andy Johnston (23.0), Merrimack’s Corey Hassan (20.0) and Memorial’s Mike Flanagan (20.0).
• Exeter’s Matt Dawley holds the tournament record for most made 3-pointers in a game (eight).
• Memorial’s Mike O’Neil holds the tournament record for made free throws in a game (15).
• Trinity, which raised its Division I record to 4-0 by beating Salem on Monday, is this year’s favorite. The Pioneers have already beaten Central and Memorial, and will be seeking their first tournament championship since 2008.