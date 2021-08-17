STRANGE goings-on at Souhegan High School, which recently informed Tom Walker that his contract as the school’s varsity baseball coach would not be renewed.
It’s a strange move since Walker guided Souhegan to a 16-5 record last season, when the Sabers advanced to the Division II semifinals. All but three players on that team were non-seniors.
It’s a strange move since Walker is known as a coach who stresses academics and sportsmanship to his players.
It’s a strange move since good high school coaches are hard to find — and keep — these days.
And it’s also a strange move since Walker said he was given no reason for being dismissed. He was informed of Souhegan’s decision in a short Zoom meeting with the school’s athletic director, principal and superintendent.
“They said ‘We’ve made a decision we’re going to go in a different direction,’” Walker explained. “There was no due process. I didn’t get a word with anybody. Not the athletic director. Not the principal. Not the superintendent. There’s not a complaint that I’ve been presented with. If there were any malfeasance, I would have walked away with my tail between my legs.”
After spending several seasons as an assistant coach with the Souhegan program, Walker replaced Bill Dod as Souhegan’s head coach following the 2018 season. The Sabers went 8-9 and lost to St. Thomas in the first round of the playoffs in 2019, and the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID. As mentioned earlier, his 2021 team was one of the best in Division II despite a small senior class.
Walker coached junior varsity baseball at Hollis/Brookline for three seasons, then he became a varsity assistant with the Cavaliers in 2009. He made the move from Hollis/Brookline to Souhegan in 2016.
Walker also created and ran the New England Independent Baseball League in 2020. The NEIBL gave local high school baseball players a place to play when the NHIAA baseball season was canceled that year. His contribution to youth baseball below the high school level is considerable.
“Not being given a reason is the frustrating part,” Walker said. “I’ll be turning 60 and I did the foundational work for a long run for what I thought would be my last position in coaching.”
.
The best high school quarterback in New Hampshire has scholarship offers from Colorado State, Merrimack, Central Connecticut State and Marshall, but it’s unlikely you’ve never seen him play or even heard about him.
His name is Ayden Pereira. He’s an Auburn resident who’s entering his senior season at Central Catholic in Lawrence, Mass. He attended Auburn schools through 8th grade, and if he still went to school in New Hampshire he’d be playing for Pinkerton Academy.
Pereira, who moved from Dracut, Mass., to Auburn when he was 2, was named the Merrimack Valley Conference Player of the Year following his junior season, when he surpassed 1,000 passing yards, 400 rushing yards and accounted for 18 touchdowns. In two seasons as a starter, he’s thrown for 2,704 yards and has 51 total touchdowns (running and passing).
“I’m definitely mobile, but I think I can make every throw on the field as well,” Pereira said. “When you hear dual-threat you think of a guy who can’t throw, but he can run. And when you hear pocket passer, you think of a guy who can throw but can’t run, so I feel like I’m right in between that.”
Pereira said he’s uncertain where he will play in college, but plans to finalize that decision soon.
“Right now I don’t have a school that I’m set on,” he said. “After a couple games in my senior year, we’ll see what comes. I’ve liked all the schools that I’ve looked at, but I honestly don’t really know yet.
“I want to know (where to go to college) by the end of summer. The absolute latest will be after three games of my senior year.”
.
Bedford resident Patrick Harrington was named the Futures Collegiate Baseball League’s Pitcher of the Year when the FCBL awards were announced Saturday.
Harrington, of the Vermont Lake Monsters, led the FCBL in ERA (2.32), innings pitched (62) and ranked second in strikeouts (71) during the regular season, when he posted a 5-2 record. Opponents hit .200 against Harrington during the 62 innings he pitched during the regular season, and he struck out at least eight batters in four of his 12 appearances.
Harrington, who plays at Assumption College, also earned the win in Vermont’s 4-3 playoff victory over Worcester on Sunday. That win earned Vermont a spot in the FCBL championship series against Pittsfield, which began Tuesday night.
Harrington helped the Nashua Silver Knights win the FCBL championship last season.
The Nashua North football program went wire-to-wire in last year’s Union Leader Power Poll. The Titans secured the No. 1 spot by beating Goffstown, 49-21, in the Division I final. That victory earned North (7-0) its first state title.
The votes for this year’s preseason poll aren’t due until early next month, but here’s how one ballot would look if the voting took place today:
1. Salem
2. Goffstown
3. Nashua North
4. Winnacunnet
5. Exeter
6. Pinkerton
7. Londonderry
8. Dover
9. Timberlane
10. Lebanon