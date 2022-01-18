IT’S UNCLEAR if Peter Pierce is the kind of coach who likes surprises, but his Souhegan High School boys basketball team sure has provided him with one.
Even Pierce wasn’t 100% sure what to expect from his team this season, but he certainly didn’t expect the Sabers to be 10-0, which is their record entering tonight’s scheduled game at Manchester West.
“There were a lot of unknowns,” said Pierce, who is among the NHIAA coaches who opted not to coach during the 2020-21 COVID season. “The only thing I knew is that I had some good pieces. That’s what I knew.
“This is a relatively new team,” Pierce continued. “Last year they participated, but I think they had only six games. There was really no program. There were no JV games, so most of them had not played together.
“They’re all competitive and they’re all pretty good athletes. I think the strength is they don’t try to do things they’re not ready to do. Everybody’s played within themselves pretty well.”
The Souhegan roster includes five seniors. Senior John McBride, a 6-foot-7 senior captain, and junior Matt Canavan are two of those good pieces. McBride is a rim protector, and Canavan is the team’s leading scorer. Each scored a team-high 13 points when Souhegan overcame a nine-point halftime deficit to beat ConVal 45-42 last week. The Sabers limited the Cougars to three points in the third quarter.
Pierce said he’ll use nine or 10 players when his team is healthy. Only one of Souhegan’s 10 opponents have scored more than 42 points.
“For Division II, we do have some length, and we have some depth,” he said. “If there’s ever been a year to have depth, this is it.
“One of the things I like about this team is they value the defensive end of the floor. They’re not afraid to dig in and defend. They understand how important that is to our overall effort. You don’t have to be a great basketball player to defend and rebound.
“We’re not going to win a shootout. That’s not who we are.”
Pierce will likely learn a little more about his team next week, when the Sabers are scheduled to play Lebanon (7-1), Pelham (7-0) and Pembroke (9-3).
“From a coaching standpoint, this is the kind of team that you want,” he said. “There’s really been no personnel issues, no ego issues — none of that stuff. They come in and they work and they get results. They laugh about it and then they go home. They like it.
“They know they can compete with anybody and they show up to do it.”
Former UNH running back Carlos Washington Jr. has found a new home. Washington, who entered the NCAA transfer portal following the 2021 season, announced on Twitter that he has committed to continue his playing career at Southeastern Louisiana, an FCS school that competes in the Southland Conference.
Washington, of Fort Washington, Md., has one season of eligibility remaining. He rushed for 547 yards and one touchdown last season, when he also had 137 receiving yards and one TD reception.
In his three seasons at UNH, Washington ran for 1,720 yards, had 469 yards receiving and scored 12 touchdowns.
According to Sunapee principal Sean Moynihan, chair of the NHIAA basketball committee, no plan is in place regarding how postponed basketball games will be recorded this season if they are not made up (win, loss, no contest), but the NHIAA executive council is scheduled to meet this week and that topic is on the agenda. With the shorter seasons in Divisions I and II and some teams pausing their season because of COVID, making up all games may prove difficult and how not playing a full schedule is handled could affect tournament seeding.
Goaltender Tyler Muszelik and defenseman Damien Carfagna, two players committed to the University of New Hampshire, both turned in noteworthy performances in Monday’s BioSteel All-American Game, which featured top prospects eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft.
Carfagna, who plays for the Green Bay Gamblers, scored the game-winning goal in overtime to give Team Blue a 4-3 victory over Team White. Muszelik, a member of the U.S. National Team Development Program, recorded 13 saves and didn’t allow a goal in 30 minutes, 10 seconds in net for Team White.
A reminder that the Bishop Guertin and Pinkerton Academy girls basketball teams are scheduled to meet Thursday night in Derry. Pinkerton (11-0) is the only unbeaten girls team in Division I, although BG’s only loss came against Wachusett Regional, Mass. The Cardinals are 10-1.