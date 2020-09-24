FRIDAY
Hanover at Fall Mountain (4 p.m.)
The 2020 season starts with an upset. Fall Mountain, 13-7.
Central at Memorial (6 p.m.)
This is one of many rivalry games being played in Week 1. Central 26-12.
Bishop Guertin at Merrimack (6:30 p.m.)
The Cardinals are a Division I team that could surprise people this season. Bishop Guertin, 20-13.
Nashua North at Nashua South (6:30 p.m.)
North may be the best team in the state, but South isn’t far behind. North, 28-20.
Hollis/Brookline at Souhegan (7 p.m.)
These figure to be two of the best teams in Division II West. Souhegan, 26-20.
Goffstown at Bedford (7 p.m.)
Can Nick Hammond guides his team to victory in his first game as Goffstown’s head coach? Goffstown, 23-21.
Winnisquam at Laconia (7 p.m.)
A victory by the Bears would extend the state’s longest winning streak to 19 games. Winnisquam, 19-14.
Stevens at Lebanon (7 p.m.)
Lebanon quarterback Jack Stone was injured last season, but you’ll hear his name a lot this year. Lebanon, 26-12.
Pinkerton at Londonderry (7 p.m.)
The typical large crowd won’t be on hand, but this game will be no less meaningful to the Astros and Lancers, Londonderry, 21-14.
Alvirne at Salem (7 p.m.)
Tough matchup for Alvirne in its return to Division I. Salem, 20-19.
Concord at Trinity (7 p.m.)
Concord is one of two Division I opponents Division III Trinity is scheduled to face this season. Concord, 27-14.
Exeter at Winnacunnet (7 p.m.)
The short preseason may favor the Blue Hawks more than most teams. Exeter, 28-13.
SATURDAY
Kennett at Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough (noon)
It will take some time, but Paul Lavigne will get the train back on the tracks at I-L/M. Kennett, 34-13.
Pembroke at John Stark (1 p.m.)
Expect both of these programs to take a step forward this season. John Stark, 14-12.
Merrimack Valley at Bishop Brady (1:30 p.m.)
If Tony Johnson is still running the show, don’t be surprised if Bishop Brady isn’t in Division IV after the next round of NHIAA realignment. Merrimack Valley, 26-6.
Monadnock at Campbell (1:30 p.m.)
Nothing to see here beyond two of the best programs in Division III. Monadnock, 8-6.
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton at Bow (2 p.m.)
This is a tough opening-week game for H-D/H, which is playing its first game in Division II. Bow, 28-13.
St. Thomas at Gilford/Belmont (2 p.m.)
The Saints have changed coaches twice in the last month, and three times since the end of last season. Gilford/Belmont, 26-20.
Newport at Mascoma Valley (2 p.m)
Upset Alert! Mascoma, 20-18.
Franklin at Newfound (2 p.m.)
The Golden Tornadoes had some good underclassmen in the skill positions last season. Franklin, 19-13.
Timberlane at Plymouth (2 p.m.)
Timberlane’s return to Division II begins with a game against what may be the best team in the division. Plymouth, 28-14.
Sanborn at Pelham (6 p.m)
The Pythons were a playoff team in Division II last season, and they’ll be a handful for any team they play this season. Pelham, 19-12.
2019 Record: 229-48