BEDFORD — While Allison Kenyon’s statistics might say otherwise, playing a more offensive role for the Gilford High School girls soccer team last fall was an adjustment.
Kenyon, a four-year starter, anchored the midfield the previous two years, Gilford coach Rob Meyers said. After graduating about 12 players and having a key striker transfer, though, Meyers needed Kenyon to become an attacking style midfielder.
“Her job was, basically, to come back to the top of the box on the defensive end all the way forward,” Meyers said. “While she was a midfielder, she was really I guess you could almost say a defensive-minded striker.”
Kenyon adjusted well to her new position, recording a team-high 27 goals alongside 13 assists for a Gilford team that scored 84 goals en route to the NHIAA Division III title.
The All-Division III First Team selection will represent New Hampshire against Vermont in the 48th annual Lions Cup Twin State women’s game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Hanover High School. The men’s game will follow at 4 p.m.
Proceeds from both senior game exhibitions will benefit the Lions Sight and Hearing Foundation of New Hampshire and the Austine Green Mountain Lions Camp of Vermont.
Both New Hampshire teams practiced last Saturday at Bedford High School.
Even with her club team, Seacoast United, Kenyon played a more defensive role. Playing a bigger part in the Gilford offense last fall, Kenyon improved her aggressiveness, attacking ability and finesse near goal, she said.
“I think just being more aggressive — running to the ball, crashing the net, I think that was a big change,” Kenyon said after Team New Hampshire’s practice Saturday. “I would always think that I’d have to stay back a little bit more and then (Meyers) wanted me up more this year so I could just kind of run in to the net.”
Kenyon, who will play at Keene State College in the fall, credited the connection between the Golden Eagles’ players up top for the team’s offensive production. Gilford outscored its opponents, 84-12, and posted 14 shutouts, including two in the postseason.
Kenyon, who captained Gilford last fall, worked alongside strikers Liz Albert, Addison Harris and Ava Wilson and scored many of her goals off assists from midfielder Millie Caldon.
“Instead of kicking the ball and having somebody chase after it, it was a lot more of passing, communication, crossing the ball and I think that was a big part of it,” Kenyon said.
Meyers, who is serving as an assistant coach for Team New Hampshire in the Lions Cup, said build-up style scoring plays are Kenyon’s forte.
“She fits the mold of a midfielder: She’s strong on the ball, she’s got good speed, she’s got great skills but in a 50-yard foot race, I don’t know if she’s going to beat everybody,” Meyers said. “She’s not the prototypical striker that you throw a through ball through and she runs to it and she touches it in. ... Her goals were goals beating a player, give-and-goes, moving the ball with her head up — and she did a really good job of it.”
The Golden Eagles finished 19-1 and won their second overall state championship after defeating previousl y unbeaten St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-1, in the Division III final. Kenyon started Gilford’s three-goal second-half comeback with a game-tying 18-yard header off a Vanessa Flanders free kick.
Kenyon, who will double major in political science and legal studies at Keene State, will play alongside many familiar faces on Team New Hampshire in the Lions Cup Saturday. With Seacoast United, she played with former St. Thomas goalkeeper Abby Rayder, Bow’s Isabella and Lyndsey LaPerle, Timberlane’s Sophia and Isabella Keogh and Lebanon’s Mary Rainey.
“I’m looking forward to playing with all of these girls,” Kenyon said. “I played against them and with most of them, so it’s fun to just have all of the best talent in the state together and play.”
Lions Cup New Hampshire Teams
Women
Abby Rayder, goalkeeper, St. Thomas Aquinas; Maddie Carmichael, goalkeeper, Hopkinton; Emma Smith, striker, Exeter; Isabella Keogh, striker, Timberlane; Sophia Keogh, striker, Timberlane; Isabella LaPerle, midfielder, Bow; Lyndsey LaPerle, midfielder, Bow; Maggie Moore, Newmarket; Kayleigh Brunette, midfielder, Manchester Memorial; Stella Lavertue, midfielder, Stevens; Mary Rainey, midfielder, Lebanon; Ryley LeBlanc, midfielder, Pembroke; Paige Magnuszewski, midfielder, Hollis/Brookline; Allison Kenyon, midfielder, Gilford, Elizabeth Tschudin, midfielder, Sunapee; Avery Fitcher, midfielder, Concord; Marissa Green, defender, Bow; Caila Scully, defender, Merrimack; Madeleine Boudreau, defender, Hollis/Brookline; Lexi Lawler, defender, Hopkinton; Araceli Cloutier, defender, Bedford; Sari Stein, defender, Bedford.
Coaches: Andrew Dawson, Newmarket; Rob Meyers, Gilford; Carlos Fuertes, Pelham; Amber Murphy, Merrimack.
Men
Caleb Russo, goalkeeper Kingswood; Ty Nolon, goalkeeper, Hanover; Sam Henry, striker, Exeter; Hunter Perry, striker, Oyster River; Brayden Rapoza, striker, Kingswood; Cristian Correa, striker, Londonderry; Anders Elsenhaure, midfielder, Oyster River; Willem Belanger, midfielder, Winnacunnet; Jadiel Bomfin, midfielder, Nashua South; Tyler Telge, midfielder, Manchester Memorial; Alex Burnham, midfielder, Gilford; Hunter Crea, midfielder, Bedford; Merim Husanovic, defender, Manchester Memorial; Ben Robinson, defender, Coe-Brown Northwood Academy; Prince Ojha, defender, Manchester Central; Levi Campbell, defender, Concord Christian Academy; Nathaniel McEvoy, defender, Hollis/Brookline; Colin Grant, defender, Exeter; Francis Calandrella, defender, Lebanon.
Coaches: Craig Anthony, Concord Christian; Mike Foley, Belmont; Erik Nelson, Kingswood; Jeremy Zelanes, Nashua North.