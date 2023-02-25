Roundup: Hujsak leads Goffstown boys to victory Feb 25, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Cam Hujsak poured in 29 points, leading Goffstown to a 72-57 victory over Alvirne in a regular-season boys basketball finale on Friday night in Goffstown.The Grizzlies finished 8-10 (11th seed) and, unofficially, will visit Exeter on Wednesday in a Division I first-round tournament game.Goffstown: Cam Hujsak, 28 points; Ryan Strand, 14; Colin Buckley, 12; Ryan Kennedy, 9.Alvirne: Cam Kruger, 19; Rettencourt, 9.Trinity 74, Timberlane 54Trinity: Tyler Bike, 24 points; Connor Hermann, 13; DeVohn Ellis 12.Bedford 67, Salem 41Bedford (17-1): Aiden O’Connell, 13 points; Dylan Lafferty, 11; Sean Toscano, Nico Badoian, 10 each.Salem (6-12): Phil Melo, 14 points; Calen Smith, 9.Central 72, Spaulding 49Central (4-14): Jason Gasana, Asher Zegno, 16 points each; Wesley Olmeda, 15.Spaulding (1-17): Zander Walbridge, 21; Marcel Rose, 13.Coe-Brown 68, Milford 44Coe-Brown (13-5): Hamilton, 26 points; Bagnell, 17; Kouchoukos, 13.Milford (7-11): Hansen, 12 points; Lau Quan, 11; O’Connell, 9; Urda, 8.Girls basketballBedford 64, Salem 33Bedford (16-2): Lana McCarthy, 21 points; Kate Allard, 16; Annie Zink, 8.Salem (8-10): Lillian George, 9; Gabriella Mosto, 8.Londonderry 41, Memorial 30Londonderry: Sammie Sullivan, 17 points; Brooke Eacrett, 9.Memorial: Maddie Pepra-Omani, 15 points, 11 rebounds; Jocelyn Eosue, 6 points; NyAsia McKelvey, 15 rebounds.Exeter 61, Keene 34Exeter: Rachel Ludwig, 15 points, 4 assists, 9 rebounds; Hailey Harrington, 15 points, 7 rebounds; Grace Weed, 8 points, 4 assists; Emma Smith, 8 points, 4 assists, 4 steals.Keene: Harper Zalaski, 16 points, 6 rebounds; Ivy Keating, 6 points.Pinkerton 54, Merrimack 22Pinkerton: Elizabeth Lavoie, 15 points; Sydney Gerossie, 14. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Request News Coverage