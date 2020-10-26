GOFFSTOWN — Neither pandemic nor rain can stop the Souhegan revenge tour.
After losing in last year’s state title game, the Sabers’ field hockey team has been untouchable all season and controlled the play throughout on Monday on the way to a 1-0 win over Goffstown, advancing to Wednesday’s Division II semifinal against Oyster River.
The win was Souhegan’s third over Goffstown this season. The Sabers have won 11 games this season, and Monday was the team’s eighth shutout win.
“We left some unfinished business last year, going to the finals and not bringing our best game with us,” Souhegan coach Kelli Braley said. “They’re looking to right that and hopefully get another chance at it and finish things the way that we want to.”
Despite the low-scoring game, the Sabers were in total control for nearly all 60 minutes. Souhegan drew 17 penalty corners compared to five by the Grizzlies, and outshot Goffstown 8-1.
Outside of one moment in the fourth quarter, the Sabers kept Goffstown from generating any scoring chances. That’s been the name of the season in 2020 for Souhegan as the Sabers have outscored opponents 37-3 this season.
“I thought our top two lines did a phenomenal job of keeping the ball in the offensive end,” Braley said. “I’m super proud of them. They were super intense for 60 minutes.”
Goffstown defended brilliantly throughout, keeping Souhegan at bay. Souhegan was also slowed by the wet grass, which only got wetter as the game went on.
The Sabers had a goal disallowed in the third quarter and eventually broke through 4:35 into the fourth when Ava Van Ballegooyen slapped in a shot from just in front of goal. It was Souhegan’s fourth 1-0 win of the season.
Van Ballegooyen is one of 15 seniors on the team and said all that cumulative experience is paying off in the tournament.
“We’ve been playing together for a long time,” Van Ballegooyen said. “We have great movement, great passing. Even on the grass I thought it was pretty good. We’ve been practicing our in-and-out passes, getting it up the field, and I think it worked really well for us today.”