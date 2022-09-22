AFTER 15 consecutive losing seasons, the Saint Anselm College men’s soccer team has opened this campaign at 6-1, its best start in more than 20 years. These Hawks have an experienced and deep team capable of changing styles as needed. They’re getting goals from multiple scorers and they’re anchored by an award-winning final line of defense.

They also have some weighty inspiration. You can see it on their warm-up T-shirts, the ones that say, “Play for Joe.”