It wasn’t easy for Grace Castonguay as she approached her one and only academic year at Kennett High School in Conway.
An athlete since childhood, Castonguay was coming off challenging cross-country and track seasons at Oyster River of Durham, experiences made difficult after sustaining a serious leg injury in eighth grade.
Plus, she was a new kid at a new school 73 miles to the north. And she was a senior, trying to immerse herself in a culture with students who had built years-long friendships.
Obstacles? You could say that. But through it all, Castonguay persevered, to the point that her coaches months later know her as a role model for others.
“She wasn’t one of our captains, but she was a leader by example,” says Kennett’s longtime cross-country coach Bernie Livingston. “She just went out and did her best knowing that if she wasn’t hurt, she could have run better. She never let that feeling get in the way.”
A Jackson resident, Castonguay is the female winner of the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association/New Hampshire Athletic Directors Association scholarship. The 10th-ranked student in her graduating class, she will attend the University of Vermont in the fall and will major in business administration.
Castonguay’s biggest athletic achievements have come on the Nordic ski trails. She placed second to teammate Helen Badger in both the Classic and Freestyle events at the 2020 NHIAA Division II championships at Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch, helping the Eagles to a sixth straight state crown. In fact, her abilities as a Nordic skier played a role in her family’s move to ski country and her enrollment at a high school synonymous with skiing greatness.
But it was at Oyster River, where she formed a one-family, two-person “team” with brother Theo, that the path began. Grace trained diligently and attended ski schools in the summer to sharpen her skills.
“Oyster River didn’t have a Nordic ski team, so my junior year my mom became our coach,” says Castonguay. “My brother and I were the ski team. When we got to Kennett, we got to ski with a real team, which was amazing.
“This past year, I threw myself into Nordic skiing and my brother and I trained for it year-round.”
What makes Castonguay so good? “Grit,” described her high school Nordic ski coach, Steve Vosburgh. “She is someone who is organized and once she has a plan, she follows it diligently.”
Castonguay enjoys Nordic skiing because it combines some of her assets: power, strength, skill and endurance. Also, skiing isn’t quite as painful as cross country, she says — especially considering she suffered a broken tibia and fibula during a soccer game in eighth grade. The injury left her in full cast for months and immobilized for about a year.
“So during that time, which is a pretty critical time for growth, my growth plates and my hip joints grew a little bit weird,” she says. “Finally, this year we got to the bottom of it and I have a torn labrum in my left hip and my hip is deformed. So it kind of acts like a saw and it’s just sawing on my labrum, so it makes running really, really painful.”
Says Livingston: “She came to us ‘damaged goods’ in that physically she was never 100 percent, and that certainly must have been difficult because she’s a senior coming to a new school. She could never do all the workouts that we had.
“... But it was very important to her to be on the team and be part of the team.” As the season progressed, Castonguay was not only part of the team, but she posted top-seven performances, or better, for the Eagles in every meet.
Castonguay was also a member of the Kennett lacrosse team, which, of course, never played a game because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But during the buildup to a spring season that never was, she assumed a leadership role, says lacrosse coach Jennifer Laine.
“Usually, in lacrosse the adversity we face is on the field,” wrote Laine in an email. “It’s against an incredible defender, a creative forward or a savvy goalie. But today the adversity we face is against a virus. It’s against uncertainty. The temptation to stop playing lacrosse or to stop training is very real. During her senior year Grace has faced this new adversity courageously and has inspired her teammates to keep growing as athletes and as people. I am so grateful to Grace for her leadership and her joyful spirit.”
Castonguay admits she may not be ready for the varsity Nordic team at UVM, where they turn out NCAA champions and Olympic skiers on a regular basis. “Because I’ve only been on a real team for one year, I’m not really in a position right now to ski for them,” she says. “But a goal would be to try to walk on maybe my junior or senior year. But I’m definitely planning on being a part of the Nordic club team there.”
Don’t bet against her, says Vosburgh: “She trained during the summer, then she definitely stepped it up during the season. If she continues along the same trajectory, anything’s possible.”