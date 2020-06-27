Nick Hammond did not have to wait by the phone long.
He interviewed via Zoom for the Goffstown High School head football coach position one day in April. Later that night, Hammond received a call to tell him the job was his.
The 2008 Milford High School graduate was officially approved by the Goffstown school board last Friday as the Grizzlies’ new football coach.
“I think it’s a whole new challenge but it’s something I’ve certainly always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to do from the time I got into this,” Hammond said. “I think Goffstown is a terrific place, school and community. To be part of something special like that makes it an even better experience.”
Hammond, 30, served as an assistant coach on former Goffstown coach and current athletic director Justin Hufft’s staff during the 2016, 2018 and 2019 seasons. Most recently, Hammond served as Hufft’s offensive coordinator. He was also an assistant coach at Nashua North from 2013-15 and at Saint Anselm College in 2017.
Hufft, who became Goffstown’s athletic director in 2018, stepped down as head coach in February. Over his nine seasons leading the program, the Grizzlies reached the playoffs seven times and won the NHIAA Division I championship in 2015.
Goffstown entered the postseason last year as the Division I North conference champion and fell, 32-10, to Salem in the quarterfinals, finishing the season with a 7-3 overall record.
Hufft said when helping find his replacement, he wanted someone who connects well with the players, is passionate about football and a hard worker.
“I think Nick really checks all those boxes,” Hufft said. “He’s a super hard worker. Year-round he connects with the kids well, too. He cares about them on the field, off the field, in-season, out of season. He goes to their other sporting events. He cares about the whole person. He really knows football. That’s been apparent since Day 1.
“It’s rare to find somebody that works as hard at it as he does.
“There were a lot of good applicants — college coaches, coaches outside of New England even — but I really felt Nick was head and shoulders above and he’s ready for this.”
Normally by this time, Goffstown has begun its summer workouts in preparation for the fall season. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hammond has yet to get his team together. Before Hammond was officially approved by the school board, his contact with players was limited.
Hammond said having familiarity working with the Goffstown players and alongside the coaches for three of the past four years has made it easier to overcome the challenges he has faced this offseason. Hammond has retained all of Hufft’s former staff and hired two new coaches.
“The coaching staff already has relationships with all these kids,” Hammond said. “We’ve been able to stay in contact with them throughout their time away from school.”
Hammond is unsure when he will be allowed to begin team practices. Hufft has submitted a plan to the school district that must be approved before they can begin, Hammond said.
Hammond is optimistic that there will be high school football come fall.
“If you look around the state, the climate of things, I think, is headed in the direction where we’ll be able to have a season and get these guys back to school,” Hammond said. “I’m very hopeful of that.”
Whenever Goffstown first takes the field under Hammond, he said the Grizzlies will not look much different than they did with his predecessor at the helm. Goffstown will still run a spread, multiple-personnel offense and use an odd-man front on defense.
“I think he’ll really try to keep the ball rolling,” Hufft said of Hammond. “His priorities are in the right order. It’s going to be a great thing for Goffstown football and Goffstown kids.”