Trevan Sanborn and Charlie Comeau caught touchdown passes as host Plymouth Regional beat Kennett of Conway 14-6 on Saturday in a Division II quarterfinal.
Will Fogarty kicked a pair of PATs as the Bobcats improved to 6-0. They will play Lebanon next weekend in the division semis at a time and place to be determined.
Pelham 14, Monadnock 10: In Pelham, Kevin Bodenrader rushed 82 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown and the Pythons prevailed in the Division III semifinal game. Jake Herrling scored Pelham’s other TD, on a 61-yard run, and the hosts held the fort after Justin Joslyn’s 1-yard TD run made things interesting with 2:51 to play. Joslyn rushed 22 times for 81 yards.
Pelham will battle Stevens for the title next weekend at a time and place to be determined. The Cardinals advanced when their scheduled opponent, Winnisquam of Tilton, forfeited over COVID-19 issues.
Somersworth 26, Raymond 6: In a Division IV semifinal in Somersworth, Ethan Turgeon had three of his team's six interceptions, plus a 69-yard touchdown catch and a 10-yard TD rush to lift the Hilltoppers.
Calvin Lambert (48-yard TD rush) and Jeff Dekorne (interception return for a TD) also scored for Somersworth, which advanced to play Newport in next weekend’s state final at a time and place to be determined.