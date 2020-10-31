Jarrett Henault passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more, leading the Goffstown football past Concord 40-6 on Saturday in a Division I preliminary round game at Bedford.
Henault hit Caden Perry for a 47-yard TD, Will Sasso for 57 yards and brother Jeremy Henualt for 30 as the Grizzlies, ranked No. 2 in the Union Leader Power Poll, advanced to next weekend’s quarterfinal game at home against rival Bedford. Henault also had a 2-yard TD run and a 57-yard scoring jaunt. Zach Picard added an 11-yard TD run for the unbeaten Grizzlies.
Hollis/Brookline 33, Milford 14: In Hollis, the Cavaliers’ Marc-Andre Thermitus rushed for TDs of 5, 52 and 55 yards, leading the Cavaliers in the Division II preliminary round game.
Plymouth 42, Merrimack Valley 7: In Plymouth, the Bobcats led 21-0 after a quarter and 35-0 at the half to cruise to the Division II preliminary round win. Joe D’Ambruoso had three rushing touchdowns, and Cole Johnson and Trevan Sanborn added rushing and receiving TDs, respectively. The Bobcats will host Kennett in a quarterfinal next Saturday.
Winnacunnet 26, Spaulding 8: In Hampton, Kyle Tilley had a pair of 1-yard touchdown plunges and Zach Fredericks added a 4-yard TD run — after catching a 74-yard pass from Tilley — leading the Warriors in the Division I preliminary round game. Elynn Houston chipped in a 40-yard punt return for a TD for Winnacunnet (5-1).
Boys soccer
Hanover 1, Bedford 0: In Hanover, in a rematch of the 2019 Division I final won by the Marauders, Jacob Kubik-Paul’s second-half goal was the only scoring in the quarterfinal match. The goal was assisted by Henry Aspinwall. Hanover goalkeeper Ty Nolon made four saves for the shutout. Hanover is 9-0-1 and will host a semifinal game on Wednesday against Windham, which beat Manchester Central 3-2 (penalty kicks) on Saturday night.
Hopkinton 1, Kearsarge 0, PKs: Bryce Charron and Ian Heck scored on penalty kicks for the Hawks in the Division III tourney game. Goalie Aidan Burns made two saves for the shutout.
Volleyball
Londonderry 3, Windham 1: In a Division I quarterfinal match, the Lancers advanced by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 19-25 and 25-22. Kelsey Sanborn had 18 kills, seven aces and nine digs for the Lancers, Jordan Galluzzo had 14 kills and nine digs, Lexi Small added 27 assists and 10 digs, Emma Detellis had 13 digs and two aces, Sarah Joe added four kills and three digs, and Abby Sakellar chipped in with seven digs.