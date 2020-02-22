Alex Forward's second goal proved to be the game-winner for the Concord High School boys' hockey team in its 3-2 Division I home victory over Bishop Guertin of Nashua Saturday at Everett Arena.
Forward notched his game-winning power-play tally 5:55 into the third period and scored his first with 5:07 left in the second frame to give Concord a 2-1 lead.
Bishop Guertin's Aaron Pratt scored 3:40 into the third period to tie the game at two goals each.
Concord (15-1) opened the game's scoring with a goal from Joey Tarbell that came with 5:33 left in the first period. The Cardinals (10-6) tied the game at 1-1 via Patrick Madden's goal that came with eight seconds left before the first intermission.
Ryan Doherty and Matt Hauschild both assisted on Forward's game-winner. Brooks Craigue, Ryan Philbrick and Colin O'Brien also tallied assists for the Crimson Tide.
Sam Cronin and Avery Abbott both logged helpers for Bishop Guertin.
Bedford 10, Bishop Brady 0: In Hooksett, the Bulldogs led, 2-0, after the first 15 minutes and erupted for five goals in the second period.
Owen Roberto and Will Scott both scored twice over the opening two frames for Bedford (12-3-1).
Bishop Brady of Concord is 1-14-1.
Kennett 7, Laconia/Winnisquam/Inter-Lakes 0: In Conway, Miles Woodbury scored four times for the Eagles (7-9-1), who ended a three-game losing streak with the win. Laconia/Winnisquam/Inter-Lakes is 4-7.
Girls’ hockey
Bishop Guertin 10, Bedford 1: In Tyngsborough, Mass., Julie McLaughlin, Brooke Yabroudy and Lindsay Hult each had multi-point games to lead Bishop Guertin of Nashua (9-8).
McLaughlin led the way with three goals and an assist, Yabroudy had two goals and an assist and Hult added one of each. Annalise Reed and Dominique Von Mulhenbrock also scored for the Cardinals.
Lauren Thomas scored the lone goal for Bedford (3-13) late in the third period.
St Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover 9, Kingswood 3: In Wolfeboro, Bella Carey had two goals and two assists to lead St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover (8-8). Kayley Young had two goals and an assist, Kylie Youngclaus had a goal and two assists, Ellie Karatzas and Memphis Brown each had a goal and an assist, Kayla Smith notched her first varsity goal, and Molly Connor scored. Kingswood is 0-16.