Pinkerton Academy was missing two starters for Thursday night’s Division I boys basketball game against Exeter, but it didn’t look that way.
The Astros were without senior guard Anthony Chinn and senior forward Sean Jenkins because of injury or illness, but breezed to a 66-46 victory against the Blue Hawks, who entered the game with a 3-0 record against Division I competition.
“Still don’t have our full roster,” Pinkerton coach Dave Chase said before the game. “Jenkins is a 6-foot-5 wing whose specialty is defense. Anthony has gotten a lot better shooting it. He can shoot the 3. He can get to the rim, and he makes up for a lot of our mistakes.
“The flip side? We’re getting pieces from everybody who comes in.”
Winning while short-handed has been a theme for Pinkerton so far this season. The Astros are 4-0 even though Chinn, one of the top players in the state, hasn’t played since breaking his left hand during a preseason practice. Chinn is scheduled to return in early January.
Pinkerton, which lost to Trinity in last season’s Division I semifinals, has also been without junior guard Charlie Ludden, senior forward Ethan Johnston and junior forward James Wallace at times this season.
Senior guard Tyrone Chinn, Anthony’s brother, said playing -- and winning -- without the injured players has strengthened the team.
“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity so far, a lot of injuries, but we play hard every night for them because we know how bad they want to play,” he said. “I really think this helps us work together and other role players step up. They’re really getting their confidence up so they can step up in the big moments. I honestly think it’s good for us. We can’t control it, so we’re just trying to make the best of it.”
The Astros have five players who are 6-foot-4 or taller, including 6-foot-7 junior forward Jackson Marshall, who scored a game-high 34 points and grabbed six rebounds against Exeter. Jackson has the ability to score inside, but is also a marksman from behind the 3-point arc.
“He gets it 10 feet from the hoop whether he’s double-teamed or not he can put it in the bucket,” Exeter coach Jeff Holmes said. “He’s a finisher.”
Chase seemed pleased with his team’s defense against Exeter more than anything else.
“This was our most complete game of the year, and we were physical,” he said. “We took six charges in this one game. We took six last season. I’m not kidding you. Six for the season.”
Pinkerton led Exeter by five points after one quarter and 14 at halftime. The Astros held the Blue Hawks to 20 points in the first half. Exeter failed to score more than 14 points in any quarter.
“I think we’re focused on defense this year,” Tyrone Chinn said. “We want that to be our identity. It was an area we lacked in (last season). We didn’t take pride in it
“And Jackson’s obviously been (good) for us, so we just try to get him the ball inside. When I get a switch on him (in practice) it’s hard. I understand what the other teams go through.”
The Astros will compete in this week’s Lowell (Mass.) Holiday Tournament. Pinkerton will open the tourney by facing Haverhill, Mass., on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
“This was a good wake-up call for us,” Holmes said. “We learned that we have to tend to business a little bit better because good teams can expose you. Our execution wasn’t very good on offense. We tried to play fast because they’re tough in the half court, but we didn’t shoot well and we turned it over too much.
“They’re going to be a tough out. They’re the favorite.”