MANCHESTER — Pinkerton Academy girls cross country coach Jon Alizio said his team did not come to Derryfield Park on Saturday expecting to win the NHIAA Division I championship. The Astros probably needed a perfect race to do that and upset meet favorite Bedford, he said.
Alizio got near-perfection from the Astros.
Led by junior captains Contessa Silva and Isabelle Groulx, the Astros placed five runners among the top 25 as they captured their first Division I title since 2018 and ninth overall.
Pinkerton finished with 66 points, four ahead of runner-up Bedford. Winnacunnet of Hampton (115 points), Keene (131 points) and Dover (151 points) rounded out the top five.
“We knew that Bedford had had an amazing season and they were the team to beat,” Alizio said. “We just thought we had a chance.
“We really just had to have everything come together.”
Silva finished runner-up to individual Division I champion Charlotte Koutalidis, a junior from Winnacunnet of Hampton. Koutalidis won in 19 minutes, 14.2 seconds. Silva finished exactly nine seconds later.
Groulx took seventh place with her time of 20:10.4.
Sophomore Althea LeBlanc (16th, 20:38.6) and freshmen Gabrielle Bedard (20th, 20:51) and Sarah Rzasa (21st, 20:52.1) also finished in the top 25 for Pinkerton.
Alizio said Silva and Groulx set the tone in races for their teammates.
“I think it’s really inspirational for the pack — when they know that Tessa and Izzy are up there doing their thing,” Alizio said, “and as long as they do what they’re supposed to do and run their race plan that good things can happen.”
Koutalidis also did not expect to leave Derryfield Park as a champion. She just wanted to finish among the top three and with a time around 19:40. Koutalidis’ time of 19:14.2 marked a personal course record and secured her first division championship.
Koutalidis, who placed 17th at the D-I meet last year, separated herself from the front-leading pack of 6-8 girls on the field just after going down the hills at the two-mile mark.
“Our coach was telling us to keep it conservative the first mile, mile two just get up the hill and then mile three is like your fast mile,” Koutalidis said. “That strategy worked.”
Hopkinton had three runners finish among the top 15 and five in the top 30 en route to its third Division III championship in four years. The Hawks won with 66 points, ahead of runner-up Mascenic (82 points) and third-place Conant (85 points).
Senior Hannah Bennett led Hopkinton with her second-place finish in 20:08.5, sophomore Shaylee Murdough (20:26.1) took fourth-place honors and junior Elizabeth Trafton (21:23.8) placed 15th.
Portsmouth Christian Academy of Dover senior Brianna Malone won her third consecutive Division III individual championship with her winning time of 19:15.6.
Hanover won its first Division II title since 2009 and 14th overall championship with 57 points. Oyster River of Durham (80 points) and Bow (101 points) rounded out the top three.
Senior Susanna Zahn helped Bow to its third-place finish by winning the Division II individual title. Zahn, who won the girls small school race at the Manchester Invitational on this course last month, led from the start and finished in 18:51.4.
Zahn said she recently caught her second illness since the invitational and was only at about 60% on Saturday. Despite not feeling fully healthy, Zahn said she still went all out and thought she could win the title.
“I’m definitely relieved on how it went,” Zahn said. “It could have gone a lot worse.”
NHIAA Division Championships
At Derryfield Park
Division I team results
1. Pinkerton, 66; 2. Bedford, 70; 3. Winnacunnet, 115; 4. Keene, 131; 5. Dover, 151; 6. Concord, 177; 7. Bishop Guertin, 177; 8. Alvirne, 218; 9. Exeter, 248; 10. Nashua North, 261; 11. Portsmouth, 272; 12. Windham, 309; 13. Nashua South, 317; 14. Londonderry, 356; 15. Timberlane, 358; 16. Merrimack, 396; 17. Salem, 519; 18. Spaulding, 556.
Division I top-10 individual results
1. Charlotte Koutalidis, Winnacunnet, 19:14.2; 2. Contessa Silva, Pinkerton, 19:23.2; 3. Fiona Lee, Bedford, 19:35.3; 4. Meadow Gregory, Exeter, 19:43.2; 5. Reagan Hoy, Keene, 19:44.1; 6. Mia Scherr, Portsmouth, 19:59.1; 7. Isabelle Groulx, Pinkerton, 20:10.4; 8. Alyson Bortz, Dover, 20:18.6; 9. Isabel McIntyre, Dover, 20:20.6; 10. Sophie Mooney, Bedford, 20:23.1.
Division II team results
1. Hanover, 57; 2. Oyster River, 80; 3. Bow, 101; 4. Souhegan, 115; 5. Plymouth Regional, 124; 6. Kennett, 142; 7. Coe-Brown, 147; 8. Merrimack Valley, 197; 9. John Stark, 250; 10. Lebanon, 267; 11. Sanborn, 276; 12. Hollis-Brookline, 281; 13. ConVal, 383; 14. Pelham, 407.
1. Susanna Zahn, Bow, 18:51.4; 2. Haley Kavanagh, Oyster River, 18:58.4; 3. Mackenzie Cook, Oyster River, 19:06.4; 4. Sheldyn Fisher, Coe-Brown, 19:14.2; 5. Lea Perreard, Hanover, 19:19.4; 6. Addison Englund, Plymouth, 19:28.4; 7. Elli Englund, Plymouth, 19:58.1; 8. Isabella Hastings, Lebanon, 19:59.9; 9. Kaylee McLellan, Kennett, 20:29.8. 10. Emma Jarnagin, Souhegan, 20:35.5.
Division III team results
1. Hopkinton, 66; 2. Mascenic Regional, 82; 3. Conant, 85; 4. Monadnock, 98; 5. Kearsarge, 132; 6. Fall Mountain, 163; 7. Gilford, 175; 8. Newfound, 181; 9. Newmarket, 189; 10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 286; 11. Trinity, 293; 12. Belmont, 303; 13. Campbell, 350; 14. Prospect Mountain, 366; 15. Wilton-Lyndeborough, 429.
Division III top-10 individual results
1. Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 19:15.6; 2. Hannah Bennett, Hopkinton, 20:08.5; 3. Molly Ellison, Kearsarge, 20:20.2; 4. Shaylee Murdough, Hopkinton, 5. Erin O’Shea, Mascenic, 20:31.2; 6. Kaitlin O’Shea, Mascenic, 20:36.4; 7. Addison Alpers, Newfound, 20:37.8; 8. Bella Nero, Conant, 20:42.6; 9. Alanna Hagen, Newmarket, 20:42.7; 10. Jenna Fillion, Fall Mountain, 20:57.5.