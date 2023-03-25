Exeter High School’s Cam Snee scored two goals, including the game winner, to help the Team Red boys past Team White 4-3 in a matchup of Division I and II players in the Senior All-Star Classic Hockey game hosted by the New Hampshire Legends of Hockey.
The event, played at the Rinks at Exeter, was sponsored by New Hampshire Distributors of Concord.
Division I-II game: Team Red, 4-3
After a scoreless first period, both teams scored twice in the second. Ryan Kelley (Bishop Guertin) started off the scoring with an assist from Joel Beard (Keene). Team Red tied it up, on an unassisted goal from Snee. Team White took the lead again on a goal from Guertin’s John Mantone, assisted by Logan Vogel and Tim Kiely of BG. Team Red then tied it again on a goal by Exeter’s Ryan Davis with an assist to Ben Padykula (Londonderry).
Team Red took the lead in the third on a goal by Brendan Thornton (Bedford), assisted by Roger Davis (Exeter). Beard tied it, assisted by Joey Tarbell (Concord).
With 4:19 left in the third, Snee scored the winner, with assists going to Jack Doherty (Pinkerton) and Wyatt Bell (Dover).
Team Red goaltenders were Damien Carter (Pinkerton 10 saves/10 shots in the first period), Brett Davis (Dover 10/12 in the second) and Evan Johnston (Bedford 7/8 in the third).
Team White goaltending duties for the first two periods were handled by Vito Mancini (Windham 8/8 and 12/14) while the third period was handled by Jake Webber (Goffstown 8/10).
Division III game: Team Red, 6-5
Team White took the lead after one period on an unassisted goal from Jackson Collins of Belmont-Gilford.
In the second, Team Red came out flying, scoring four straight goals: Sam Seavey (Kennett), from Landyn Croteau (Berlin-Gorham); Aidan Jenkins (Sanborn-Epping), from Brody Duquette (Berlin-Gorham); Sam Gosselin (Sanborn-Epping), from Sam Seavey, and Jackson Robinson (Belmont-Gilford) from Isaac Winsor (Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield).
Team Red added two goals in the third period: Duquette, from Seavey and Jack Robinson (Kennett), and the second by Gosselin with assists to Brady Powicki (Sanborn-Epping) and Aidan Jenkins.
Team White scored three goals in the third period, by Jesse Gertz (Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield) with an assist from Abram Martel (Pembroke-Campbell), Jack Lager (Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield) and Gertz again.
The winning goaltender for Team Red was Colin Duprey (Sanborn-Epping) while Team White’s goaltender was Calvin Quinn (Hollis-Brookline-Derryfield).
After the games, the coaches selected players to represent New Hampshire in the Make-A-Wish game against Vermont’s players on July 1 at the University of Vermont’s Gutterson Field House.