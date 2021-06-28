Southern New Hampshire University grad Amber Chandronnait, who starred in tennis from 2008-11, will be inducted into the Northeast-10 Conference Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2021, the league announced Monday.
Chandronnait, of Bow, was a three-year member of the SNHU squad, and during those three years, she was the league’s player of the year three times and the ITA East Region singles champ three times. In her career, she was 38-0 in league competition and 54-1 overall out of the No. 1 singles spot.
She was the first women’s tennis player inducted into the SNHU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2017.
Other members of the NE10 Class of 2021 Hall of Fame include Franklin Pierce grads Mike Adams (baseball, 2006-10) and Gabriela Demoner (soccer, 2006-09), as well as legendary Bentley women’s basketball coach Barbara Stevens.