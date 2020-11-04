The defending NHIAA Division I champion Hanover High School boys soccer team did not play any in-division opponents during its regionalized regular-season schedule, but that has not hindered the Marauders this postseason.
Hanover will host Windham — the first-ever meeting between the programs — today at 4:30 p.m. in a semifinal bout after surviving what Marauders coach Rob Grabill described as D-I’s group-of-death playoff bracket.
Hanover opened the postseason with a 2-1 comeback preliminary-round win over three-time state champion Concord. The Marauders followed up with a 1-0 quarterfinal triumph over 2018 D-I champion Bedford, which they beat in last year’s division title game.
“We’re certainly settling in but we’re definitely improving,” Grabill said. “Nothing like back-to-back games against Concord or Bedford to tune you up.”
Hanover is 9-0-1 and Grabill said his team owns the state’s longest unbeaten streak (18 games) entering this semifinal contest.
The Jaguars (9-0-1) earned their trip to Hanover with a 2-1 penalty-kick quarterfinal victory over another traditional D-I power: Manchester Central.
“I think we will regard Windham with the utmost seriousness given they’re an undefeated team that beat Central,” Grabill said. “That’s all you need to know about Windham. Our guys are not going into this game thinking they have a let-off just because it’s not Central. There’s a lot of sharks in the Division I pool.”
Grabill said the Marauders do not feel any pressure from the targets that come with being the defending champion and owning a long win streak. Hanover graduated 17 players and returned two starters (senior back Dylan Kotlowitz and junior midfielder Eric Ringer) from last year’s championship team.
“These guys want to (make) their own history,” Grabill said. “They’re not weighed down by anything that happened in the past.”There are plenty of other intriguing matchups on the NHIAA boys and girls soccer semifinals slate. Here is an in-depth look at several of them.
Boys Division III
Trinity at Raymond
Trinity of Manchester coach Chris Morgan said the defining point in his team’s season was its Oct. 6 and Oct. 8 games against Division I Central. The Little Green won those two meetings, 5-2 and 5-1, but Morgan said they were tremendous experiences for his team.
“We set our bar early in the season when we played Central,” Morgan said. “(That’s) where we set our standard of play because Central is a phenomenal team — one of the best in the state, in my opinion. When we played them, it took our game to the next level.”
Each game since then, the Pioneers (10-2) have envisioned they are facing Central, which has raised their level of play, Morgan said.
“We feel moving forward, there’s no team in front of us equal to Central,” Morgan said. “We feel if we play at that level, we should be good.”
Trinity reached the semifinals by defeating last year’s Division III champion, Campbell of Litchfield, 3-0, and last year’s runner-up, Mascenic of New Ipswich, 7-1.
The Pioneers beat Raymond, 7-0, on Sept. 26. The Rams went 0-5 in the regular season.
“Just because the score was what it was back then doesn’t mean we’re going into that game thinking we’re all set,” Morgan said. “It’s the semifinals. They made it there so they’re a good team.”
Boys Division II
Souhegan at Bow
The Sabers (4-4-1) avenged their two regular-season losses to Hollis/Brookline with a 1-0 quarterfinal triumph over the Cavaliers behind Miles Drum’s 44th-minute goal. Drum also scored in Souhegan’s 3-2 opening-round win over Pelham.
Bow allowed five goals and earned four shutout victories over its 5-0-3 regular-season campaign.
Souhegan coach David Saxe said he expects that Bow will prefer a more direct and very athletic approach to the game.
“We’ll have to defend very well,” Saxe said in an email. “Likely they will have a long-throw specialist, and will look to launch crosses into the (penalty) box. We’ll keep our possession-focused approach and look to get into the space deep behind their backs, which might be tricky with their deep-lying sweeper.”
Girls Division I
Windham at Hanover
Windham coach Matt Bryant said some may view the Jaguars’ playoff run so far as a fluke but they are determined to prove that is not the case.
Windham (4-4-2) had to wait three weeks to begin its campaign due to positive COVID-19 cases among students and suffered some early-season struggles. Now, though, Bryant said his team is playing some great soccer.
The Jaguars, who went 1-3-1 over their first five games, won their first postseason game in five years when they defeated Central, 2-1 on penalty kicks, in the opening round. Windham then earned a 2-1 quarterfinal win over Salem, marking the former’s second win in three meetings with the Blue Devils.
“A couple games in, we changed our formation to a more attacking formation,” Bryant said. “We changed to a more attacking approach and gave the defenders a little more freedom to get up field. That made a ton of difference....Defensively, we were shaky at times in those early games as we tried to feel it out. I think especially the last two weeks or so when we’ve seen Salem a whole lot then beat Central the other day, we’ve seen what it can look like when it’s operating at its best.”
The Jaguars are making their first semifinal appearance in Division I and first overall since reaching this round as a Division II program in 2015.
Hanover (10-0-1) moved up to Division I this year after winning the Division II championship each of the past two years and four times overall since 2014.
While it has been awhile since these former D-II programs met, Bryant said he knows any team led by Hanover coach Doug Kennedy is well disciplined, works hard, moves the ball well and has speed up top.
Windham is the only team remaining in the Division I playoffs that is not undefeated.
“On paper, we look like huge underdogs but on paper we looked like huge underdogs against Central, too,” Bryant said. “We’ve embraced the underdog role. We know what type of soccer we’re capable of playing and we try to hold ourselves to that standard every day.”
Girls Division II
Merrimack Valley at Pembroke
To reach the Division II championship game for the second time in program history, Pembroke will need to beat Merrimack Valley of Penacook a third time this season.
The Spartans defeated MV, 2-1, on Oct. 5 and 2-0 on Oct. 8 en route to a 7-2 regular-season run. Ten players have tallied at least one goal for Pembroke, which has outscored its opponents 34-10. Junior goalkeeper Brooke Davison has led a Spartans defense that has produced five shutouts.
After their two losses to Pembroke, the Pride (6-5-2) went 1-2-1 over their last four regular-season games — two each against fellow semifinalist Bow and John Stark of Weare.
“It isn’t easy to beat a team three times,” Pembroke coach Jess Kaufman said in an email. “We know that we need to come ready to battle, as our games with MV this year and all years are always highly competitive.”
NHIAA soccer semifinals
Boys
Division I
Nashua South at Winnacunnet (today, 4 p.m.)
Windham at Hanover (today, 4:30 p.m.)
Division II
Merrimack Valley at Oyster River (today, 3:30 p.m.)
Souhegan at Bow (today, 2 p.m.)
Division III
Trinity at Raymond (today, 4 p.m.)
Gilford at Hopkinton (today, 2 p.m.)
Division IV
Sunapee at Pittsfield (today, 2 p.m.)
Littleton at Profile (today, 2:30 p.m.)
Girls
Division I
Bishop Guertin at Exeter (Thursday, 3 p.m.)
Windham at Hanover (Thursday, 4 p.m.)
Division II
Merrimack Valley at Pembroke (Thursday, 2 p.m.)
Milford at Bow (Thursday, 2 p.m.)
Division III
Campbell at Raymond (Thursday, 4 p.m.)
Belmont at Hopkinton (Thursday, 2 p.m.)
Division IV
Sunapee at Portsmouth Christian (Thursday, 2 p.m.)
Littleton at Moultonborough (Thursday, 2 p.m.)