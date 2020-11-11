SOMERSWORTH — If you drove through the streets of Somersworth in the late summer and early fall, there was a good chance that you would’ve seen a sign in front of a resident’s lawn with one message: “Let Them Play.”
“Them” is the Somersworth High School football team, originally told by the school board in August that it wouldn’t have a season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the pleas and efforts from coaches, players, parents and a tight-knit sports community, the Hilltoppers were granted their chance to play this fall. The Hilltoppers played only two games, but that won’t take away from the opportunity they almost didn’t have when they host Newport (5-1) in Saturday’s Division IV championship game at Memorial Field.
“It’s pretty grateful with everything; a bunch of our parents are the reason why we even had a season this year and we really had to fight for it,” Somersworth senior Ethan Turgeon said. “Everyone was so excited once we found out we could play. We were talking about how we would get to the championship all summer, and now we’re here. It’s just amazing. Just the fight for it was just crazy.”
Somersworth was relegated to social-distance conditioning into July, but positive tests in the city promoted on-and-off restarts until the school board voted in mid-August to take a phased approach to the re-introduction of sports. Football was deemed high risk, and wasn’t part of the fall plans.
That decision didn’t deter Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert, his assistants and players from fighting for what they wanted.
“I went home and cried; I know a lot of us did,” Somersworth senior Ethan Marshall said. “But our head coach didn’t give up for one second. All of us thought it was over, but he stuck his nose in the book and thought of every way we could get this season back. I’m thankful for him, (assistant) coach (Jim) Keays and all the coaches. They’re the ones that really made it happen.
“Our parents as well, and the whole Somersworth community was so supportive.” Marshall added.
Marshall, Turgeon, Brayden Powers and Trent Evans are the captains of a 17-player senior class that didn’t just let their coaches and parents fight for them. The entire team went to every school board meeting, some speaking to plead their case on the importance of football to them.
“That’s the best thing about being a coach,” said Lambert. “Yeah, you want to win, but you want to help model responsible young men. That’s the most important thing.
“I couldn’t be prouder of them. They stepped up in front of the school board and said what they truly felt and how important it was for them to participate.”
The team was officially approved to play in September, but a football wasn’t allowed to be introduced into practice until October. Some of the protocols include face masks to be worn at all times, and extensive sanitizing of all equipment. The Hilltoppers doubled up by wearing spit shields on their face masks.
“You’ve got to be grateful for what we have,” said Evans. “We’re not going to take anything for granted. We’ve been working hard. We’ve been working for this for four years and we’re here now. We’re happy we’re here now and we’re going to do our best to win.”
Somersworth (2-0) opened with a 29-12 win over Raymond on Oct. 23 and had its next scheduled game against Epping canceled due to the lack of players for the Blue Devils.
The Hilltoppers then welcomed Raymond with a 26-6 victory in last Saturday’s semifinals. Turgeon had three of Somersworth’s six interceptions of Raymond quarterback Richard Gibby and caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Somersworth quarterback Logan Bryant. Calvin Lambert added a 48-yard touchdown run..
“We’re tighter than ever. We’ve fought all the challenges together,” Powers said. “At first when they told us straight-up ‘no’, it was heartbreaking because football is everything to me and I don’t know what I’d do without it. But we stood up for ourselves, got the season we wanted, and we’re here now.”
Now the Hilltoppers face the challenge of a team that has played four more games and averaged 48 points in the process. Newport’s only loss was a 7-6 decision against a Lebanon team that will be playing Plymouth in the Division II semifinals.
“I really do feel that even if we would’ve played a normal season that it would’ve come down between us and Newport,” coach Lambert said. “It would’ve been great to play more games, and game experience is huge. But we played them tough last year, and we’ve got a lot of experience and we expect to compete with them. There are no excuses.”
Somersworth is playing for its first championship since a 9-0 loss to Monadnock in the 2012 Division V title game. The Hilltoppers haven’t won a championship since Keays, then the head coach, led Somersworth to its fifth title in the 1990s with a 45-0 win over St. Thomas Aquinas for the 1997 Division IV crown. Somersworth beat Newport in the 1996 title game, 41-15.
“I’m sure (Newport) is pretty confident because game experience is a lot. You can only get in game shape by playing,” Marshall said. “But I don’t see them any differently. We’ve played them a few times over the years and there is no excuse. We’ve played two games, that’s what we got, but I think we’re ready.”