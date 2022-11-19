Londonderry quarterback Drew Heenan (10) is tackled by Pinkerton Academy defenders Jamison Issac, left, and Patrick Waldron, during the first half of their Div. I semifinal game at Londondery High School Saturday.
Londonderry's Trevor Weinmann, right, and Pinkerton Academy defender Matthew Morrison go up to a pass that was caught by Weinmann during the first half of their Div. I semfinal game at Londonderry High School Saturday.
LONDONDERRY — When you play the Londonderry High School football team, you don’t have to win the special teams battle, but you can’t lose it. Not if you want to be on the right side of the scoreboard.
The Lancers seem to get a touchdown on special teams every week. The one they scored Saturday came on a blocked punt, and helped top-seeded Londonderry earn a 21-7 victory over its rival, fourth-seeded Pinkerton Academy, and a spot in the Division I championship game.
The Astros were trailing 7-0 when Cam Brutus blocked a punt that Seth Doyon picked up and returned 7 yards into the end zone. Jack Drabik’s point-after kick gave the Lancers a 14-point lead with 8:03 remaining in the first half.
It remained 14-0 until Pinkerton (9-3) scored on fullback Cole Yennaco’s 1-yard run with 4:04 left in the third.
“Unfortunate they blocked a punt, which really put us in a hole, but offensively we were terrible in the first half,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “As poor a performance as I’ve seen. Quite honestly, that 14-0 lead at halftime felt like 28-0 with the way we played.”
Londonderry (11-1) put together a 13-play scoring drive on its first possession, capped by Trevor Weinmann’s 2-yard run with 2:27 remaining in the first quarter. A Weinmann punt, which rolled to the Pinkerton 4-yard line, set up Londonderry’s final TD.
After losing 3 yards on three plays the Astros were forced to punt from their 1-yard line, and took possession on the Pinkerton 13 following a facemask penalty on the punt return. Two plays later, quarterback Drew Heenan scored on a 7-yard run that helped increase Londonderry’s lead to 21-7 with 9:32 to play.
Londonderry had a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week’s playoff victory over Merrimack, and returned the opening kickoff for a TD when it beat Pinkerton 31-6 during the regular season.
“Actually I grabbed Trevor after we scored and said, ‘Your punt is the reason we scored that touchdown,’” Londonderry coach Jimmy Lauzon said. “We’ve had some type of special teams touchdown or block in most games. Our kids really buy into it. Our kids really like special teams. They enjoy that preparation. Our coaches take it really seriously.”
Kyle McPhail intercepted a pass on Pinkerton’s first play from scrimmage following Heenan’s TD. Pinkerton turned the ball over on downs on each of its final two possessions.
“Their special teams got the best of it, as they usually do with some teams,” O’Reilly said. “They dominated the line of scrimmage. It’s really that simple. We didn’t really run the ball today. That’s what we do. That’s what they took away, and that’s why we’re going home.”
Londonderry will face 10th-seeded Bedford in Saturday’s championship game, which will be held at Exeter High School (1 p.m.). Londonderry will be seeking a second straight title and third in the last four years.
The Lancers and Bulldogs did not meet in the regular season. Bedford didn’t allow a point in its first three playoff games.
“We’re gonna have to score some points,” Lauzon said. “We don’t want to be the fourth team in a row they’ve shut out. They’re built a lot like us from a speed standpoint, so it should be an interesting matchup.”