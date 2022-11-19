LONDONDERRY — When you play the Londonderry High School football team, you don’t have to win the special teams battle, but you can’t lose it. Not if you want to be on the right side of the scoreboard.

The Lancers seem to get a touchdown on special teams every week. The one they scored Saturday came on a blocked punt, and helped top-seeded Londonderry earn a 21-7 victory over its rival, fourth-seeded Pinkerton Academy, and a spot in the Division I championship game.