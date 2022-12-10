Frink

MANCHESTER — When the goal is to win high school basketball games, it helps to have one of the best players in your division, and that appears to be what Concord Christian Academy has in sophomore Brodie Frink.

Concord Christian trailed Derryfield School by 22 points with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter Friday night, but Frink is one of the key reasons the Kingsmen were able to erase that deficit and pull out a 68-66 road victory.