MANCHESTER — When the goal is to win high school basketball games, it helps to have one of the best players in your division, and that appears to be what Concord Christian Academy has in sophomore Brodie Frink.
Concord Christian trailed Derryfield School by 22 points with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter Friday night, but Frink is one of the key reasons the Kingsmen were able to erase that deficit and pull out a 68-66 road victory.
Frink, a 6-foot-4 forward, scored a game-high 38 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win, which raised Concord Christian’s record to 2-0. Frink had 29 points, six rebounds and three steals when Concord Christian opened its season with an 82-62 victory at Portsmouth Christian.
“We got a couple turnovers and were able to convert and it kind of changed the momentum,” Concord Christian coach Eric Heizer said. “We got them into an up-tempo game and that led to more turnovers and some easy baskets for us. It started with our defense and basically just our effort. Our hustle definitely turned that tide and kept that momentum going.
“(Frink) always has a knack for getting around the rim, getting to the ball and finishing. It definitely helps to have him on our side.”
Frink made most of Concord Christian’s field goals, but he didn’t make the last one. Derryfield led 66-65 until Aidan Duffy sank a 3-pointer with 22 seconds to play. Derryfield (3-1) got one more look at the basket, but Zack Martin’s 3-point attempt hit the front rim as time expired.
Derryfield ended the second quarter on a 7-0 run and led 45-32 at halftime. The Cougars looked like they were going to breeze to victory when they began the third on an 8-0 spurt, but Concord Christian, a state finalist last season (losing to Woodsville in the championship), pulled itself back into the game with a 22-4 run that started in the third quarter and spilled into the fourth.
Jack Krasnof led Derryfield with 23 points. Ethan Flanagan tossed in 16 and Alex Comire finished with 14.
“We were playing free and easy in the first two-and-a-half quarters and everything was working,” Derryfield coach Ed Meade said. “They made a little bit of a run and we started to tighten up. We were being too cautious there in the fourth quarter, and give credit to Concord Christian. They have the best player (in Division IV) in Frink and he really took the game over. I didn’t think we had anyone in man-to-man who could match up with him, so we stayed in our zone.
“Based on what I saw tonight, I think we can play with anybody. They’re as good as advertised, so I think we can be there in the end. Absolutely.”
Frink, a Salisbury resident, scored a game-high 35 points in a 72-63 win over Derryfield last season.
“It looked really bad in the first half,” he said. “It was defense — not enough execution on defense. We’re gonna get everybody’s best shot. We have to come into games ready.
“Even though I stepped it up on offense, everybody else around me did too. We have a really good supporting cast. We can rely on everybody to get 10 to 15 (points) a game.”
Frink scored inside and outside (he made four 3-pointers), and 18 of his 38 points came in the fourth quarter. His final 3-pointer tied the game, 63-63, with 1:32 remaining.
“If I was on another team. I wouldn’t want to face him — I know that,” Heizer said. “He can shoot a 3. He gets to the basket. He has the potential to be one of the best (in Division IV). We know offensively he’s going to be there. We’re working on his defense and rebounding and becoming a complete player.”