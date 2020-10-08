KINGSTON — It wasn’t pretty but it was a win, and winning is the norm for the Souhegan High field hockey team.
Sanborn took the Sabers to overtime, but a goal from senior Catie Summers with under three minutes to play in the extra period gave Souhegan a 1-0 win.
Souhegan (5-0) controlled throughout and kept Sanborn from passing the midline for entire quarters of the game. The Sabers drew 19 penalty corners against two by the Indians. The lack of finishing was a mix of poor shot execution and excellent Sanborn defense.
“Our shots weren’t always on frame, and sometimes we were a little off balance,” Souhegan coach Kelli Braley said. “The execution up until the shot was good on our part. They did a nice job making it tough on defense.”
Sanborn goalie Emma Crowe was stellar in net, turning aside 11 saves including three in overtime. Souhegan was just too much.
A big reason for that is how deep the team is. Last year’s Division II runner-up, the Sabers are experienced up and down the field and are overflowing with talent after returning the core of last year’s team.
Senior tri-captains Juliette Rafuse, Molly Atkinson, and Avery Karavas will be asked to lead on the field, but Braley said that the team has leaders all over.
“We have 14 seniors,” Braley said. “We are really deep, and it’s a blessing and a curse sometimes. We’ve got a bench that’s chomping at the bit to get in. We have more than 11 starters. Our three captains are huge pieces for us. Kara Mastergeorge on (defense) has been huge. Eva Stine changed positions. We’ve got people all over the place that can get the job done for us.”
Braley was named athletic director at Souhegan this year and has had to balance those duties with coaching and navigating the landscape of the pandemic. Being able to rely on the team’s leaders to show the way by example has helped make juggling the work much easier.
“I’ve been able to balance super well because I have unbelievable people around me in the building, staff wise and administration wise, that support me, and my field hockey staff and players,” Braley said. “I have a very veteran team so they know the expectations going in.”
Gilford 4, Franklin 0: Taryn Fountain and Lexi Shute each had a pair of goals for the Eagles (5-1), and Bella Lesniak and Allison Carr had very good passing games.
Merrimack 2, Salem 1: Erin Knauer, on a penalty stroke, and Chloe Kapsambelis scored for Merrimack. Natalia Gonzalez made five saves for Merrimack.
Boys soccer
Hanover 3, Hartford, Vt. 1: Henry Aspinwall scored twice to lead Hanover to a win over neighboring Hartford, Vt. The Marauders also got a goal from Oscar Miller. Hartford goalkeeper Hartford’s Shane Miller, made 16 saves. Ty Nolan had one save for Hanover.
Central 5, Trinity 1: At Derryfield Park, Sam Latona scored twice for the Little Green, and Rahul Drupka, Sam Assantha and Dino Hurtic (first varsity goal) added markers. Nate Meeker scored for Trinity.
John Stark 1, Hopkinton 0: Generals goalie Daniel Hillyard made two saves for the shutout.
Girls soccer
Pinkerton 3, Windham 0: Chayse Dube scored twice and Adria Forand also scored, and goalie Jordan Wheaton made seven stops for the shutout.
Dover 3, Winnacunnet 2 (OT): Allie Galante scored the game-winner, and the Green Wave also got goals from Hope Duncan and Zoe Wisniewski.