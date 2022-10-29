Chloe Luongo drives the ball down the side before passing to a teammate during the state Division II semifinals against Portsmouth on Wednesday night. The Sabers will battle John Stark for the crown today at 11 a.m. at Bedford High.
Souhegan players celebrate Allison Jordan’s goal against Portsmouth during the state Division II semifinals in Exeter on Wednesday. The Sabers will play John Stark for the crown today at 11 a.m. at Bedford High.
EXETER — You don’t have to tell Kelli Braley how hard it is to win a state championship in field hockey.
When the 2022 season began, Souhegan High School had been to the Division II field hockey semifinals in seven of the last eight years, but had no championship hardware to show for it.
Braley, who has been Souhegan’s head coach since 2011, guided the Sabers to another semifinal appearance this season. The second-seeded Sabers beat third-seeded Portsmouth 4-3 at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Wednesday night.
That victory earned Souhegan (15-0-1) another crack at winning a state title. The Sabers will face top-seeded John Stark (15-0-1) in today’s Division II championship game at Bedford High School (11 a.m.).
“Frustrated? No, I’m not,” Braley said when asked about coming so close to a title so many times. “I’m so fortunate to be gifted with great athletes through the years who want to work hard to get there. Yeah, it would be nice to not leave with a runner-up medal, but the reason I keep coming back is because every year these girls want to come back and grow and get better. However that ends up landing is all right by me.”
Despite all the semifinal appearances, this year is only the third time Souhegan has reached the Division II championship game under Braley. The Sabers lost to Hanover 3-0 in 2019, and dropped a 2-0 decision to Kennett in 2020.
One difference between this year’s Souhegan team and many of the others is offense. The Sabers outscored their opponents 67-14 this season, and have collected 11 goals in their two playoff games.
Senior Ella Barrett has a team-high 20 goals this season. She broke a 1-1 tie by scoring with 12:34 left in the third quarter of Wednesday’s matchup with Portsmouth, which won last year’s Division II title.
Souhegan led Portsmouth 4-1 with less than eight minutes to play, but the Clippers scored with 6:37 left and again with 4:58 remaining.
“I want to win,” Barrett said “The past four years we’ve come so close. This is the year I want to win … my senior year.
“In the past years when we’ve come up short, it’s come down to really little things like passing and communication. This year, we’ve really got a hold of it. In past years we’ve been really close, but we haven’t been as connected as we are this year.”
Senior Chloe Luongo will enter Sunday’s championship game with 13 goals, three of which came during a 7-1 victory over seventh-seeded Merrimack Valley in the quarterfinals. Junior Ariana Goulet scored twice in the semifinal victory against Portsmouth, and junior Allison Jordan finished that game with a goal and an assist.
John Stark had never gone so far as the semifinals until this season. The Generals advanced to Sunday’s championship game by beating fifth-seeded Hollis-Brookline, 2-0, in Wednesday’s second semifinal. The Sabers and Generals played to a 1-1 tie during the regular season.
The Sabers will be seeking the program’s first state championship since 2007, when Souhegan beat Portsmouth 1-0 in the Class I final.
“To have another shot at a title? Of course it’s everything I could want as a coach,” Braley said. “It’s everything I know they could want and have worked for. Hopefully this year is the year, but we’re growing. The program is growing, and I can’t ask for any more than that.”