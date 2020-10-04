AMHERST — Saturday night’s football game between Souhegan of Amherst and Bishop Guertin of Nashua nearly didn’t happen. Due to the latter’s Week 1 matchup against Merrimack — which suspended its season after learning six students, including one junior varsity player, had contracted COVID-19 — things were very much up in the air leading up to what was ultimately a 17-7 win for the Division II Sabers.
“There was a little bit (of concern) on Friday,” Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett said. “But I wasn’t going to relay that to the players unless it was going to really come to fruition. All week in practice we saw it as a great opportunity to play a great program. Coach (John Trisciani) is doing an awesome job at BG, but we had nothing to lose (playing up against a Division I opponent). Play loose, play fast and have fun.”
And so they did. Led by senior Luke Manning, who finished with seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns while also adding two interceptions on defense, Souhegan rolled to its second victory of the season thanks to a strong defensive effort that featured seven forced turnovers.
“Seven takeaways. Your winning percentage goes up exponentially if you’re a plus-5 in the turnover margin,” Bowkett said. “It was just a great effort by those guys. … We made the plays when it counted, when it mattered and when the game was on the line. We practice that way and let them know of these situations. The games are easy compared to how we do it in practice. I’m just so proud of these guys.”
Perhaps the biggest sequence came over a 10-second span beginning at the 6:09 mark of the fourth quarter. That’s when Michael Maroun intercepted BG quarterback Dylan Santosuosso inside the Souhegan 10-yard line. Four seconds later, Sabers quarterback Austin Jain found Manning to go up by the 17-7 final.
Jain finished the game with 172 yards passing and the two touchdowns to Manning.
“It’s obviously not just me, but I think I did a good job,” Manning said of his performance. “Running the ball when I got the ball in my hands. When Riley (Lawhorn) got the ball in his hands he was doing a good job. We spread the ball around to all of our athletes and at the end of the day we got the job done.”
Souhegan has now gotten the job done twice. Once against the defending Division II champions in Hollis/Brookline (20-0 in Week 1) and now against a strong Division I program in Bishop Guertin.
It’s clear they’re trying to make a statement through the chaos.
“Roll Cats baby let’s go,” Bowkett said. “1-0 each week. We’re not looking ahead at all. Each week just 1-0. We are so grateful we’re playing football and these kids are enjoying every minute of it.”
That much is true. Though Bowkett never mentioned the possibility of a cancelled game this weekend, the players were aware it was a possibility. Instead, they chose to focus on BG and not the downside.
“We’re really locked in,” Manning said. “We don’t care about that. We’re not trying to focus on that. Whether we were playing the game or not playing we were just trying to focus up and do our job.”
Plymouth 21, Kennett 20
In Conway, quarterback Cody Bannon threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Trevan Sanborn with just over two minutes remaining and kicker Will Fogarty added the extra point to lift the Bobcats to the Division II victory Saturday night. Fogarty, the junior captain of the boys’ soccer team, made all three of his point-after kicks. Bannon threw three touchdown passes for Plymouth, including two in the fourth quarter as the Bobcats erased a 20-7 halftime deficit. The winning touchdown came after Plymouth recovered a Kennett fumble with 2:33 left in regulation. Joe D’Ambruoso also had a key hit for Plymouth (2-0) in the fourth quarter. Kennett slips to 1-1 with loss.