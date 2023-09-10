MILFORD -- They dealt with transportation issues, a one-day postponement caused by bad weather and then more lightning delays on the eventual game night. And none of that could stop Souhegan's dynamic duo of quarterback Romy Jain and running back J.J. Bright in Souhegan's 39-0 Division II victory over Milford in a game that was scheduled for Friday, delayed by lightning, then eventually played Saturday night but shortened to a half because of yet more lightning.
Jain went 10-for-14 passing for 177 and two touchdowns and ran for another. Bright rushed for 89 yards and caught passes totaling 93 yards as the Sabers improved to 2-0.
While it would seem reasonable to expect most teenagers to lose focus with all the distractions, Souhegan coach Robin Bowkett made sure his team was going to bring energy.
“We talk about what we can control, and we can’t with the weather,” said Bowkett. “Our guys had to be ready on that first whistle.”
After transportation problems on Friday forced players to use vans to get to the field, Bowkett’s team arrived in buses and was ready to go from the get-go on Saturday. It showed on the opening kickoff when Ryland Raudelunas returned the ball 90 yards for a touchdown.
The Spartans appeared ready to respond on their next drive, but after three plays, lightning struck and the game was delayed for about an hour.
While the Sabers managed to keep their energy, their rivals returned flat. On their first play after the break, Milford running back Cade Cloutier lost a fumble -- the first of three turnovers by the Spartans.
Then Jain took over. The Sabers scored three touchdowns on their next three possessions, two coming from his right arm and another coming from his legs, for a 27-0 lead.
And Souhegan was able to do all of that in the first quarter before another lightning delay pushed back the start of the second quarter another hour to 9:50 p.m.
After the delay, Bright made the play of the game on what started out as a short pass from Jain. Bright turned a small gain into a big score as he used his speed to separate from the entire Milford defense for a 71-yard touchdown reception. He ended
the game with 89 rushing yards on 11 attempts to go along with 93 receiving yards on two catches.
“Romy and J.J. have been putting the work in from December to July to be bigger, faster and stronger from where they were” said Bowkett. “They set the standard with their work ethic in the offseason.”
Souhegan led 39-0 at halftime and running time would have kicked in during the second half, but as the teams lined up for the second-half kickoff, the stadium lights went out, leaving only the scoreboard and the press box visible as fans reached for their cellphone flashlights.
Mercifully, the officials called the game. A fitting end to a bizarre weekend.
“This was the craziest game I’ve ever been involved in,” said Milford coach Keith Jones. “I’ve seen a couple delays and postponements but never like this.”
Londonderry 41, Chelmsford, Mass. 0: Two Londonderry quarterbacks threw touchdown passes and a third QB ran for two TDs as the visiting Lancers rolled in a nonconference game postponed from Friday and played on Saturday night.
Londonderry (2-0) prevailed on the strength of big plays. Starting quarterback Conor Williams hit Seth Doyon on a 34-yard touchdown hookup, then Doyon caught a 20-yard TD pass from quarterback Sam Ogden.
The Lancers made it 20-0 on quarterback Cam Brutus's 52-yard TD run, then 27-0 at halftime on Ogden's 49-yard TD pass to Damon Dawson. Ogden was 2-for-2 passing, Williams 3-for-3.
Londonderry scored twice more in the third quarter, on a 53-yard run by Brutus and a 63-yard run by running back Jake Schena.
The Lancers' defense limited Chelmsford to 126 yards of total offense.