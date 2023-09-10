MILFORD -- They dealt with transportation issues, a one-day postponement caused by bad weather and then more lightning delays on the eventual game night. And none of that could stop Souhegan's dynamic duo of quarterback Romy Jain and running back J.J. Bright in Souhegan's 39-0 Division II victory over Milford in a game that was scheduled for Friday, delayed by lightning, then eventually played Saturday night but shortened to a half because of yet more lightning.

Jain went 10-for-14 passing for 177 and two touchdowns and ran for another. Bright rushed for 89 yards and caught passes totaling 93 yards as the Sabers improved to 2-0.