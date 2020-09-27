The Spaulding High of Rochester athletic teams will be less polished than their foes when the school’s fall competition begins Monday.
After a one-week shutdown in practices and games after a student tested positive for COVID-19, Spaulding’s fall teams are scheduled to resume games and practices Monday. The volleyball team is supposed to host St. Thomas Aquinas of Dover on Monday, the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams are set to play the Saints Tuesday and the football team will play at St. Thomas on the latter’s new field Friday. The golf team, which has had three matches so far, is scheduled to resume play next Monday.
Spaulding teams were set to begin play last week. The volleyball team would have faced Dover last Monday, the boys’ and girls’ soccer teams were supposed to do the same Tuesday and the football game between the rival schools was scheduled for Friday. That was before Spaulding learned Sept. 18 that a student tested positive for COVID-19, which prompted the school to switch from in-person to remote learning and cancel sports practices and games for last week.
“Unfortunately the world we live in, the reality right now is it’s like a light switch,” Spaulding athletic director and football coach Kevin Hebert said. “It can be turned on and off really fast. What hurts more is you get to the starting line and we were also supposed to play Dover (last) week. The whole rivalry piece, I think, hurt a little bit more for the kids.
“The reality is, though, it’s a one-week shutdown and the hope is that we have four weeks left of the schedule and we’ll try to make up as many games as we can.”
Hebert said the football game will be the most challenging to reschedule but he is hopeful that it could be played as the last game of the season. Dover will now open its season Friday against Exeter.
“We hope to play at some point,” Hebert said. “Their kids are as eager to play as our kids. ... They’ve done a great job following protocols and done what we’ve asked them to do. I told them, ‘Hold out. We have another month.’”
Spaulding’s fall athletes went back to summer mode last week, doing individual training and conditioning when the virtual school day concluded.
Hebert’s football players followed their position-specific regimens. Spaulding golf coach Butch Emerson told his players Sept. 18 to focus on improving the weaker areas in their game but did not talk with them much last week. Emerson said many of his players are junior members at Rochester Country Club, which meant they could make their own tee times after 2 p.m., including using the times usually reserved for the team’s practices.
“I didn’t use the word practice,” Emerson said. “I just said, ‘Work on the things you know you’re struggling with. It could be different for every one of you. Focus on what you need to work on.’
“I appreciate they’re working hard at it and doing the best they can under the circumstances.”
With his veteran group of players that includes 24 seniors and his coaching staff, Hebert is not worried about the one-week layoff interrupting the progress the football team has made in practice so far. Hebert said he thinks his players will return motivated to have a great practice week leading up to the St. Thomas game.
“One good thing that’s come from this is — and we’ve been saying it for months — this can be taken away at any moment. Do the right things,” Hebert said. “This goes to show these things do happen. I expect our kids will be coming back even hungrier because they lost their rivalry game.”
Similar to Hebert, Emerson, who said he expected a situation like this to happen this fall, has stressed to his golfers to have fun when they’re playing this season because it is possible to lose that privilege.
Hebert said not practicing or playing last week means the football team will likely have a smaller game plan and show some rust when playing St. Thomas but, considering the circumstances, that is not a big concern. He just wants to see his players run out on the field and play.
“Everyone wants to be competitive and win but once two teams are on the field, that is a win,” Hebert said.