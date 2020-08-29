The New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association gave the green light for its member high schools to play sports this fall, and those schools are taking advantage of the opportunity.
Although some schools have yet to make a decision about offering fall sports, many have decided to move forward with an abbreviated fall sports season. Because of COVID-19, the NHIAA pushed back the start dates for all fall sports and placed each of those sports into one of three categories:
Low Risk: bass fishing and golf
Moderate Risk: cross country, field hockey, soccer, unified soccer and volleyball
High Risk: football and spirit
Low-risk sports can begin competing against other schools on Sept. 10; competition for moderate-risk sports will begin on Sept. 18; and football games and spirit competitions can start on Sept. 25.
“Clearly, I can see that we have some young people who need help,” Exeter Athletic Director Bill Ball said during his presentation to the Exeter school board Tuesday night. “Clearly. When you have uncertainty, discipline and structure carry you.
“After reviewing grades over four decades, there’s no question in my mind, after looking at every student’s grades in the school, that when they’re involved in athletics, extra-curricular, co-curricular, they do much better. That’s a fact. That’s just the way it is.
“We want the safest environment we can possibly have. I feel … we can provide that.”
Because of the amount of contact involved, football has been a controversial topic. Con-Val, Epping/Newmarket, Kearsarge, Portsmouth/Oyster River and Somersworth are among the schools with varsity football programs that are not planning to play this fall.
“Our athletics are tied to our re-entry process into the school,” Somersworth Athletic Director Steve Hodsdon explained. “Currently, since we are remote to start the year, we can play competitively low-risk sports, and for us that’s only golf. If we go to a hybrid model, we’ll be able to competitively play volleyball and soccer, and if we come full back we will be able to play competitive football. We will have activities for the kids if we don’t get to those phases.”
Schools are planning to build schedules for each sport that include games against nearby opponents. With the exception of golf, all NHIAA sports will have open tournaments (every team qualifies), so scheduling regular-season games against opponents from other divisions could be a possibility for some sports if the schools are located close to each other.
Ball, who is also Exeter’s football coach, noted that if students aren’t playing high school sports where safety protocols will be in place, they may play sports in places where safety guidelines aren’t used, or aren’t as rigorous.
“It’s incumbent upon us to understand that if we don’t have this (sports), they’re going to go elsewhere,” he said. “They’re going to go to this team … that club, the other club. And you know what? We don’t hand off our students. The safest environment is here. I don’t want our students seeking other options.”
Unlike Somersworth, Concord and Exeter are among the schools that will offer fall sports even though their students will begin the academic year with remote learning. Concord Athletic Director Steve Mello said he doesn’t view in-school learning and fall sports as mutually exclusive.
“It’s a psychological thing for people to think that it’s one instead of the other,” Mello said. “The fact of the matter is the administration here is working tirelessly on how to get kids educated in the best possible way.
“The argument that soccer or volleyball is more important than getting kids into school … they’re two different things. If anything, they need those opportunities even more because they don’t get the social interaction during the day in school. With all these schools, the priority is always education.”
Limiting the number of spectators who can attend a sporting event, temperature checks, staggered practice times and limits on the number of athletes who can travel to a sporting event on the same bus are some of the safety protocols that schools will put in place. Mello also emphasized that schools can pull back on fall sports if any significant issues arise.
An article by Karissa Niehoff, the executive director for the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS), stated that a study conducted by the University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine revealed that 68% of the state’s high school student-athletes reported symptoms of depression following the shutdown of in-person learning in March, and about 65% of Wisconsin’s high school student-athletes reported anxiety symptoms due to COVID-19 school closures.
“We can’t underestimate or discount the social and emotional well-being of our students,” Ball said.