MANCHESTER — MaryKate Finn deviated from her plan en route to winning the NHIAA Division I girls cross country championship race on Saturday at a soggy Derryfield Park.
The Bishop Guertin senior originally wanted to start the race by running just behind the early leader. Finn instead decided to be that early leader and held the top position for nearly the entire race in the rain, finishing in 19 minutes, 10.5 seconds.
Finn, who placed runner-up last year, said she wanted to lead going into the second mile as she got to the course’s infamous hills anyway. She built a sizable gap by the second-to-last turn and finished nearly 26 seconds ahead of runner-up Brooke Marshall (19:36.1) of Dover.
Through the final stretch of the race, Finn said she thought back to last year, when then-Bedford senior Carly Rinko outkicked her late to win the title.
“I knew that someone was kind of coming in on me a little bit,” Finn said. “That was scaring me a little bit as I was going, especially after last year when I got outkicked by someone who was like the same distance away. I didn’t think I had it until I crossed the finish line.”
Finn’s performance helped the Bishop Guertin girls take seventh in the team standings.
Keene won the girls team title, placing four runners within the top 16 and finishing with 75 points. Concord (88), Dover (106), Bedford (133) and Winnacunnet of Hampton (143) rounded out the top five.
The Bishop Guertin boys won its fourth overall and first Division I championship since 2011 with a 58-point outing. Concord (81), which won the previous four D-I titles, Pinkerton Academy of Derry (104), Londonderry (139) and Exeter (164) took second through fifth, respectively.
Senior captain Nate Fondakowski (fifth, 16:33.5), Matthew Giardina (ninth, 16:44.9), Sean O’Keefe (10th, 16:48.5), Joshua Rivers (16th, 17:21.1), and Sebastian Zeman (18th, 17:24.9) all finished among the top 20 for the Cardinals boys.
“They all know what each other is capable of and they all push each other to get there,” Bishop Guertin boys coach Tom Cassetty said of his runners.
Keene senior Torin Kindopp won the boys Division I individual title with his time of 16:04.4, distancing himself from Concord’s Zach Hooper (second, 16:14.5) and Sam Hilts (third, 16:14.8) just before the final turn.
Souhegan of Amherst senior Chloe Trudel captured her second Division II girls individual crown and helped the Sabers to a team runner-up finish. Trudel finished in 19:05.5 to lead Souhegan to a 72-point outing.
Oyster River of Durham won its first girls team title since 1999 with 47 points, placing four runners in the top 10. Freshmen Mackenzie Cook (second, 19:26.9) and Haley Kavanagh (third, 19:37.2) led the way for the Bobcats.
Trudel, who won her first title as a sophomore and was the runner-up last year, said having fans back at the park this fall made a huge difference for her during the race.
“It excited me,” Trudel said. “It really built up my adrenaline. Once I heard everyone, I just felt so strong and got into a real good groove so I’m really happy that (they) were here.”
The Coe-Brown Northwood Academy boys team won its fourth straight Division II team title with 43 points. Junior Aidan Cox repeated as the D-II boys individual champion with his time of 15:54 — the fastest mark by any runner over the three division meets — and was among four Bears who placed among the top 10.
“We lost like our whole top five — the best senior class ever (last year),” Cox said. “Just to come back and be our own team, it’s really special.”
Gilford junior Patrick Gandini won the Division III boys race for the second straight fall, finishing in 16:34.9. The Mascenic of New Ipswich boys won their fourth Division III team crown in five years.
The Hopkinton girls placed four runners within the top 10 on their way to their third Division III team championship in four years. Portsmouth Christian Academy of Dover junior Brianna Malone won the Division III girls race with her time of 19:22.5.
NHIAA Division Championships
At Derryfield Park, Manchester
Division I
Boys team results
1. Bishop Guertin, 58; 2. Concord, 81; 3. Pinkerton, 104; 4. Londonderry, 139; 5. Exeter, 164; 6. Keene, 173; 7. Nashua South, 221; 8. Dover, 243; 9. Bedford, 264; 10. Alvirne, 268; 11. Portsmouth, 288; 12. Winnacunnet, 298; 13. Nashua North, 301; 14. Timberlane, 356; 15. Manchester Memorial, 270; 16. Merrimack, 397; 17. Salem, 402; 18. Spaulding, 572.
Boys individual results
1. Torin Kindopp, Keene, 16:04.4; 2. Zach Hooper, Concord, 16:14.5; 3. Sam Hilts, Concord, 16:14.8; 4. Jonathan Hills, Keene, 16:24.3; 5. Nate Fondakowski, Bishop Guertin, 16:33.5; 6. Ryan Fortin, Londonderry, 16:37.9; 7. Luke Brennan, Pinkerton, 16:38; 8. Matthew Allen, Exeter, 16:38.4; 9. Matthew Giardina, Bishop Guertin, 16:44.9; 10. Sean O’Keefe, Bishop Guertin, 16:48.5.
Girls team results
1. Keene, 75; 2. Concord, 88; 3. Dover, 106; 4. Bedford, 133; 5. Winnacunnet, 143; 6. Exeter, 149; 7. Bishop Guertin, 150; 8. Pinkerton, 151; 9. Nashua North, 206; 10. Nashua South, 263; 11. Londonderry, 278; 12. Merrimack, 360; 13. Alvirne, 371; 14. Salem, 396; 15. Portsmouth, 402; 16. Timberlane, 442; 17. Spaulding, 530.
Girls individual results
1. MaryKate Finn, Bishop Guertin, 19:10.5; 2. Brooke Marshall, Dover, 19:36.1; 3. Fiona Lee, Bedford, 19:42.8; 4. Alina Pincoske, Concord, 19:50.8; 5. Hannah Shepard, Keene, 19:57.5; 6. Isabel McIntyre, Dover, 19:57.5; 7. Reagan Hoy, Keene, 19:59.5; 8. Ali McFarland, Exeter, 19:59.6; 9. Contessa Silva, Pinkerton, 20:02.9; 10. Molly Nyhan, Concord, 20:03.6.
Division II
Boys team results
1. Coe-Brown, 43; 2. Windham, 84; 3. Hanover, 99; 4. Oyster River, 121; 5. Sanborn, 153; 6. Bow, 158; 7. Lebanon, 205; 8. Souhegan, 210; 9. ConVal, 260; 10. Hollis/Brookline, 296; 11. Kearsarge, 334; 12. Pembroke, 375; 13. Goffstown, 399; 14. John Stark, 418; 15. Kennett, 423; 16. Milford, 427; 17. Plymouth, 446; 18. Merrimack Valley, 459; 19. Pelham, 485.
Boys individual results
1. Aidan Cox, Coe-Brown, 15:54; 2. Birhanu Harriman, Lebanon, 16:09.5; 3. Michael Killian, Windham, 16:11.1; 4. Lars Hogan, Coe-Brown, 16:30.8; 5. Logan Carter, Windham, 16:39.2; 6. Tyler Tkaczyk, Coe-Brown, 16:41.8; 7. Tyson Khalil, Sanborn, 16:50.1; 8. Spencer May, Hanover, 16:50.9; 9. Jared Khalil, Sanborn, 16:58; 10. Jamie Lano, Coe-Brown, 16:59.1.
Girls team results
1. Oyster River, 47; 2. Souhegan, 72; 3. Coe-Brown, 97; 4. Kennett, 127; 5. Windham, 182; 6. Bow, 183; 7. Lebanon, 184; 8. Hanover, 234; 9. Kearsarge, 249; 10. Merrimack Valley, 256; 11. Plymouth, 277; 12. Milford, 322; 13. ConVal, 351; 14. Pembroke, 365; 15. John Stark, 375; 16. Sanborn, 395; 17. Goffstown, 437.
Girls individual results
1. Chloe Trudel, Souhegan, 19:05.5; 2. Mackenzie Cook, Oyster River, 19:26.9; 3. Haley Kavanagh, Oyster River, 19:37.2; 4. Sophia Reynolds, Merrimack Valley, 19:58.1; 5. Sheldyn Fisher, Coe-Brown, 20:09; 6. Stephanie Svendsen, Souhegan, 20:11.1; 7. Maya Brochu, Bow, 20:18.6; 8. Erin Carty, Oyster River, 20:32.7; 9. Tessa Brown, Oyster River, 20:37.6; 10. Isabella Lemay, Coe-Brown, 20:39.9.
Division III
Boys team results
1. Mascenic, 94; 2. Newfound, 115; 3. Monadnock, 135; 4. Fall Mountain, 146; 5. Conant, 153; 6. Trinity, 168; 7. Portsmouth Christian, 211; 8. Hopkinton, 217; 9. Gilford, 257; 10. St. Thomas Aquinas, 263; 11. Mascoma Valley, 267; 12. Inter-Lakes, 274; 13. Berlin, 341; 14. Epping, 352; 15. Campbell, 364; 16. Bishop Brady, 426; 17. Derryfield, 452; 18. Prospect Mountain, 457; 19. Belmont, 463; 20. White Mountains, 483; 21. Profile, 526.
Boys individual results
1. Patrick Gandini, Gilford, 16:34.9; 2. Jonas Teeter, Portsmouth Christian, 17:29.6; 3. Drew Traffie, Mascenic, 17:30.2; 4. Ben Daniels, Hopkinton, 17:43.6; 5. Jace Joslyn, Monadnock, 17:47.2; 6. Connor Downes, Newfound, 17:49.5; 7. Mitchell Hill, Monadnock, 17:50.9; 8. Brayden Landry, Berlin, 17:50.9; 9. Aidan Palmeter, Trinity, 17:52.4; 10. Matt Clarner, Hopkinton, 17:52.5.
Girls team results
1. Hopkinton, 40, 2. Monadnock, 101; 3. Conant, 127; 4. Campbell, 157; 5. Newmarket, 162; 6. Gilford, 166; 7. Mascenic, 169; 8. St. Thomas Aquinas, 249; 9. Belmont, 250; 10. Prospect Mountain, 255; 11. Bishop Brady, 255; 12. Mascoma Valley, 287; 13. Trinity, 304; 14. Portsmouth Christian, 321; 15. Newfound, 345; 16. Inter-Lakes, 374.
Girls individual results
1. Brianna Malone, Portsmouth Christian, 19:22.5; 2. Katie Palmateer, Bishop Brady, 19:50.3; 3. Hannah Bennett, Hopkinton, 20:00.7; 4. Summer Bentley, Monadnock, 20:29.6; 5. Cailey Stockwell, Hopkinton, 20:31.1; 6. Sadie Gibson, Monadnock, 20:34.7; 7. Anna O’Reilly, Hopkinton, 20:39.3 8. Catherine Stow, Gilford, 20:41.1; 9. Alyssa Hall, Monadnock, 20:43; 10. Shaylee Murdough, Hopkinton, 21:05.9.