LONDONDERRY — The game was scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning when disaster struck for the Windham High School baseball team.
Fourth-seeded Londonderry scored nine runs in the fourth and advanced to the NHIAA Division I semifinals with a 10-0 triumph Saturday in a game that ended in the bottom of the sixth because of the mercy rule.
The Lancers sent 13 batters to the plate in the fourth. The inning featured six hits and four walks.
“We typically rely on our pitching and defense quite a bit more, and we score just enough runs to do what we have to do,” Londonderry coach Brent Demas said. “Today was a tight game. Their pitcher (Cole Constantine) had us for the first three innings and we just told our guys, ‘You know what he’s doing. Let’s adjust.’ And they did.”
Center field Jack Marshall had two hits and four RBIs for the Lancers (17-6). Designated hitter Jet Jones added two RBIs.
The game ended with two outs in the sixth when Brady Anderson scored after being hit by the ball on a throw from pitcher Aaron Osiek while he was attempting to steal third base.
Constantine didn’t allow a hit until he ran into trouble in the fourth.
“Cole’s been our most consistent guy and about three weeks ago he pulled an oblique pitching a bullpen, so he’s been shut down for a little bit and I think that caught up to him,” Windham coach Leo Gravell said. “I think he was in the process of getting his legs back a little bit. We weren’t going to pitch him until he was pain-free (on the mound) and that was today. Obviously, the fourth inning was a killer.”
Three Windham (11-11) pitchers issued 11 walks in the loss. The 12th-seeded Jaguars upset fifth-seeded Concord in the preliminary round.
“If you look at our record when we lost games, it was all walks,” Gravell said. “Tough to see these seniors go. They’re all gentlemen.”
Londonderry starter Mike Crowley pitched all six innings and limited the Jaguars to four hits. He struck out seven, walked two and hit one batter.
Crowley also tossed a shutout in an emergency start against Goffstown in the final game of the regular season.
Londonderry will face either ninth-seeded Bedford or top-seeded Portsmouth in Wednesday’s second semifinal at Holman Stadium (7 p.m.). The Bulldogs and Clippers met in the quarterfinals Saturday night in Portsmouth
“We knew going in we were facing a quality pitcher,” Demas said. “What we preach is have a short memory and keep swinging. The game is seven innings long.”