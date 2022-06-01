AMHERST — All went according to coach McKinley Sbordone’s game plan in the Souhegan girls lacrosse team’s 16-8 NHIAA Division I quarterfinal home victory over Nashua South on Wednesday night.
The fourth-seeded Sabers (13-4) controlled the draw with Elle Stevenson in the circle, had six goal-scorers and did not allow fifth-seeded Nashua South (13-6) to string together consecutive goals until the final 1:05 of play.
Souhegan will play top-seeded Bishop Guertin of Nashua in the semifinals on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter. Bishop Guertin advanced with a 21-5 quarterfinal win over Exeter on Wednesday.
“The energy is there,” Sbordone said. “Some of our younger kids who have been kind of a little standoffish have really taken on the role to be leaders on the team…We’ve got obviously our star players who have been impactful all season but we’ve got these young kids who haven’t really come into their own yet and they’re starting to come at the right time.”
Stevenson, who finished tied with teammate Mackenzie Crestinger for a game-high four goals, scored twice in the opening 11:21 to help Souhegan jump out to a 3-0 lead.
The Sabers won all but three draws in the first half to take a 10-3 lead into halftime. Crestinger scored Souhegan’s first four second-half goals. Her last tally built a 14-5 Sabers cushion with 8:28 remaining.
Crestinger (seven) and Marie Kimball (five) combined for Souhegan’s 12 draw controls.
“They just looked faster than us today,” Nashua South coach Ciki McIntire said. “We just looked slow for whatever reason. I think they just wanted the ball more than we did on the circle and they were willing to run through a wall to get it.”
After several of their initial shots were denied by Purple Panthers sophomore goalkeeper Keira Walsh (eight saves), the Sabers started finding the back of the net after improving their shot selection.
“We obviously started a little shaky — hitting some low ones but they certainly took the time to finish their shots and that made a huge difference,” Sbordone said of her players.
Kimball logged three goals alongside a game-high four assists and Susan Lim scored twice for Souhegan. The Sabers also received a goal from Riley Devine and Natalie Heimarck. Kimball and Devine both also scooped up a team-high four ground balls. Sabers goalkeeper Shannon Hargreaves made nine saves.
Ella Benzekri had a hat trick and Kaitlyn West scored twice for Nashua South. The Purple Panthers also received a goal each from Maren Lowell, Kylie Dawe and Morgan Udzanddovich.
Division III quarterfinals
Gilford 17, Lebanon 6: Olivia Keenan notched five goals and two assists for the victors (14-2), while Lexi Shute, Leah Davignon and Molly McLean all had hat tricks. The semifinal appearance will be the program’s first.