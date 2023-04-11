Yennaco
Buy Now

Pinkerton Academy’s Cole Yennaco, right, hugs teammate Jackson Marshall after the Astros beat rival Londonderry in last year’s Division I state championship game at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester. Both Yennaco and Marshall are players to watch in 2023.

 ALLEGRA BOVERMAN/UNION LEADER

WITH HIGH SCHOOL spring sports now in session, here are five storylines to help preview the NHIAA baseball and NHIAA softball seasons:

1. Who are the best players in the state?