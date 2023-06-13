Fuller at Gill Stadium

STORIES ABOUT athletes from a previous era typically gain some degree of embellishment as they age, but many who saw Dick Fuller play will tell you there is no need for hyperbole when recalling Fuller’s high school football career.

Fuller, a running back/defensive back, was the centerpiece of the 1966 Manchester Central team that went 10-0 under head coach Billy Hall and outscored its opponents 300-52. He earned a full scholarship to play college football at the University of Arkansas.