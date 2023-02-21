TODAY we focus the spotlight on the NHIAA Division III basketball tournaments, which are a step ahead of the Division IV tournaments and several steps ahead of the tournaments that will take place in Division I and Division II.
The semifinals for the Division III boys tournament will be held Wednesday night at Goffstown High School. The girls semifinals will be played Thursday night at Bow High School. Both championship games will be held Saturday at Keene State College.
Let’s examine each bracket …
DIVISION III BOYS
The Matchups: No. 2. St. Thomas (17-1) vs. No. 3 Mascoma (15-3), 5:30 p.m.; and No. 1 Gilford (19-0) vs. No. 4 Hopkinton (14-4), 7:30 p.m.
Top storyline: Will Gilford win another Division III title?
The Golden Eagles advanced to the championship game in 2020, but shared the title with Mascenic that year when the title game was canceled because of COVID-19. Gilford beat Hopkinton in the 2021 championship game, and defeated Kearsarge to win last year’s championship. The Golden Eagles will carry a 28-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup with Hopkinton.
Analysis: Of the four remaining teams Hopkinton is the biggest underdog, largely because Gilford breezed past Hopkinton 79-42 when the teams met in Gilford during the regular season. Junior guard Isaiah Reese led Gilford with 24 points that night. Jalen Reese, Isaiah’s older brother, added 17 points, Sam Cheek finished with 13 and Logan Grant had 12. Will Tanuvasa (22) and Adan Standefer (13) led Hopkinton, which trailed 23-7 after one quarter and 38-17 at halftime. The Hawks also limped to the finish line by losing three of their final four regular-season games. That included setbacks against Mascoma Valley (68-55) and St. Thomas (51-42), so Hopkinton is 0-3 against the other semifinalists. The Hawks shouldn’t be feeling any pressure, which might make them a bit more dangerous.
Mascoma and St. Thomas did not meet during the regular season. The Royals made 15 3-pointers during their 73-32 victory over No. 6 Stevens in the quarterfinals. Zach Thompson, who has committed to continue his basketball career at Castleton (Vt.) University, led the way with 24 points. The Royals, who have won 11 in a row since a 4-3 start, lost to Kearsarge in the semifinals last season. A victory Wednesday night would put Mascoma in a championship game for the first time since 1989, when the Royals beat Gilford to win the Class M title. St. Thomas lost to Newfound in the opening round of last year’s Division III tournament, but first-year head coach Dave Morrissette turned the Saints into title contenders this season. The team’s only loss came against unbeaten Gilford, 59-55. Freshman A.J. Reinertson, a freshman from York, Maine, has provided consistent offense for the Saints all season and tossed in a team-high 16 points during a 45-30 victory over Winnisquam in quarterfinals.
DIVISION III GIRLS
The Matchups: No. 1 Conant (18-1) vs. No. 5 Hopkinton (14-4), 5:30 p.m.; and No. 2 Concord Christian (19-1) vs. Stevens (16-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Favorite: Take your pick, Conant or Concord Christian. Those teams beat each other during the regular season. Concord won the first matchup 59-58 in Jaffrey, and Concord Christian prevailed in the rematch, 56-40 in Concord.
Analysis: Conant, which lost to Monadnock in last year’s Division III championship game, reached the semifinals for the ninth year in a row. The Orioles have two 1,000-point scorers on their roster in Brynn Rautiola and Emma Tenters. Rautiola (nine), Bella Hart (nine) and Tenters (eight) were the team’s leading scorers in a 35-30 victory over Kearsarge in the quarterfinals.
Hopkinton lost to Conant 34-23 during the regular season. Maddie Carmichael had eight rebounds in that loss for the Hawks, who were held to seven points in the first half.
Stevens and Concord Christian did not meet during the regular season. The Cardinals’ two losses came against Conant: 52-39 in the opener for each team, and 55-39 on Jan. 28. Junior guard Kiley Bundy made seven 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Stevens in a 52-32 quarterfinal victory over Winnisquam. Forward Tara Sullivan missed that game with a head injury, but could be back on the court Thursday.
Stevens will be attempting to reach a championship game for the first time since 1985, when the Cardinals beat Berlin to win the Class I championship.
Concord Christian may be the biggest threat to Conant based on the team’s 16-point win against the Orioles last month. Emma Smith (21), Lilli Carlile (19) and Sarah Muir (13) all scored in double figures in that win. Tenters, last year’s Division III Player of the Year, tossed in 18 for the Orioles, who trailed 22-5 after one quarter.
Saturday’s championship games are scheduled for 5 p.m. (girls) and 8 p.m. (boys).