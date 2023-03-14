Brett Davis
Dover goalie Brett Davis makes a save with Merrimack’s Owen Miner looking for a rebound during Saturday afternoon’s Division II state championship game at SNHU Arena in Manchester.

 Josh Gibney/Union Leader

TWO noteworthy leftovers from last weekend’s NHIAA championship games:

• The penalty shot that gave the Bishop Guertin boys hockey team a 4-3 overtime victory over Bedford in the Division I championship game made for a great story, but an even better story belonged to goaltender Brett Davis, who helped Dover defeat Merrimack 4-2 in this year’s Division II championship game.