Some thoughts on the NHIAA football playoff brackets:
• A tip of the cap goes to the NHIAA football committee for coming up with a formula for seeding teams rather than using a random draw. Yes, we’re all thankful that we have high school football during a pandemic, but since we’re playing we might as well make the experience for the kids (and fans) as good as we can. That experience should include a fair playoff format, as much as we can have one under the circumstances.
Any on-field criteria is better than randomly seeding teams — as was done in other sports — so the committee did a good thing by using winning percentage to determine seeding. That said, using the NHIAA football point-rating system would have been better. That system accounts for schedule strength. Beating an opponent that’s 3-2 should be worth more than beating an opponent that’s 1-4, right? Non-division games counted when the committee determined each team’s winning percentage, so they certainly could have counted when figuring a team’s rating. The point-rating system also takes the number of games played into consideration, so teams would not have benefitted or been penalized if they had one or more games canceled because of COVID-19.
The main takeaway here, however, is that the committee seeded teams in a way that gave some integrity to the brackets, and that’s a good thing.
• Among the questions that appeared in Brown’s inbox after the playoff brackets were released Sunday: Why is the Division I North playoff game between Manchester Memorial and Bedford being played in Manchester?
It’s a fair question. Both teams finished 3-2 and did not meet during the regular season, but one of Memorial’s wins came against a Division II opponent (Manchester West). The three teams the Crusaders beat had a total of one victory during the regular season. Bedford, meanwhile, has a victory over Londonderry on its resume, and the Lancers are tied for the No. 3 spot in the Union Leader Power Poll.
The answer, according to the football committee, is Memorial won a coin flip, which was used to break the tie. That also explains how the tie was broken in Division I South between Alvirne (0-4) and Windham (0-3), which had the same winning percentage. Alvirne will play at No. 1 Salem, and Windham will travel to No. 2 Londonderry.
• No doubt some of you are puzzled with how things unfolded in Division III, where Campbell (2-3), Trinity (3-2), Monadnock (4-1) and Pelham (5-0) are on one half of the bracket, and Stevens (1-3), Laconia (0-4) and Winnsquam (2-2) are on the other half. Not only that, but Winnisquam received a bye when Inter-Lakes/Moultonborough opted out of the postseason. Monadnock beat Winnisquam 36-6 and Campbell beat Laconia 42-24, so you could certainly make a case that the four best teams in the division are in the same half of the bracket.
The explanation? Division III was divided into two regional clusters earlier in the year and this is how things played out.
It’s unclear why the teams couldn’t have been seeded 1-7 with Pelham getting a bye. If Trinity can travel to East Swanzey to play Monadnock, why couldn’t the Pioneers travel to Claremont to play Stevens? If COVID created a major flaw in the playoffs, this is it.
• The play-in games also produced some confusion. For example, Exeter is the No. 4 seed in Division I East and Spaulding is the No. 3 seed, even though Exeter has the better record (3-2 vs. 2-2) and beat Spaulding head-to-head. This is the case because the play-in game winners became the lowest seed in their bracket. When Exeter beat Portsmouth/Oyster River in a play-in game last weekend, it automatically earned the No. 4 seed. The same is true for the play-in game winners in other divisions as well.
• It will be interesting to see if the rules regarding spectators will be relaxed for playoff games. Many schools limited home fans and did not permit visiting fans to attend games during the regular season. Many seniors will take the field for the final time this weekend. Will their parents be allowed to watch them play?
• Something good may have come from the COVID-19 situation, since the NHIAA has allowed schools to schedule Friday night playoff games. Something just short of a court order was needed for a Friday night playoff game to be held in the past, so hopefully communities will be given the option to play postseason games under the lights moving forward.