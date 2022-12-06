A MONTH AGO, Jaryd Piecuch planned to return as the boys basketball coach at Raymond High School, but those plans had to be scrapped.
Piecuch, 36, resigned his position at Raymond to become the boys basketball coach at Londonderry High School. Piecuch, a Raymond resident, replaces Nate Stanton, who left the Londonderry program following the 2021-22 season to take an administrative job with Trinity High School. Stanton led Londonderry to a 47-46 victory over rival Pinkerton Academy in the 2015 Division I championship game.
“There weren’t many jobs where I would have left Raymond,” Piecuch said. “Raymond was good to me. I love the kids, but at the end of the day I talk to a lot of people and the prestige of Londonderry — I think it’s one of the best jobs in the state. I think coach Stanton did a phenomenal job of building Londonderry into a championship program.
“I looked at (Stanton) and all the other younger coaches at Londonderry that have had success, like Jimmy (Lauzon) in football. The girls program is starting to get their feet under them. I know volleyball has had a lot of success. Baseball has had a lot of success.
“Knowing that the kids in Londonderry are all three-sport athletes and they want to be well-rounded. They get their personal training in. All that was intriguing.”
A snapshot of Piecuch’s resume would include the following:
• Graduated from Raymond High School in 2004.
• Played varsity baseball and basketball at Raymond.
• Attended the University of New Hampshire.
• Served as an assistant coach with the Raymond girls basketball program for two years.
• Entered the AAU world with the New England Storm.
• Spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Lowell (Mass.) Catholic.
• Spent one season as an assistant coach at Central Catholic in Lawrence, Mass.
• Became Raymond’s varsity boys basketball head coach in 2019.
The highlight during his time as Raymond’s head coach came in the 2020-21 season, when he guided the Rams to the Division III semifinals, where Raymond’s season ended with an overtime loss to Hopkinton. It was the first time Raymond had advanced to the semifinals in 55 years.
Piecuch applied for the Londonderry position at the end of October after another coach told him about the opening.
“I live in Raymond,” Piecuch said. “I love the kids in Raymond. I wasn’t looking to leave Raymond. I’ve had opportunities to leave Raymond before, after my first and second year, and I decided to stay at Raymond, so it was one of those things where I told them I’d think about (taking the Londonderry job) if I was offered and I found out that I was going to be offered. And then Howard (Londonderry athletic director Howard Sobolov) called me into the office, and I accepted.
“The biggest thing for me is I wanted to challenge myself. In the end, when I thought about it, I felt that coaching at a big school with a lot of expectations against a lot of phenomenal Division I coaches would really challenge me. It would force me to grow. It would force me to learn more. That was really it.
“As I said, there weren’t many spots I would have left Raymond for because I did feel a sense of loyalty to Raymond and I wanted to help those kids grow as well.”
Piecuch and Londonderry will open the season Dec. 13 at Exeter.
“We have a great group of kids,” Piecuch said. “We have only two guys who played varsity minutes last year, so we are young and inexperienced, but in a way that’s a good thing because we have kids who want to prove themselves and show what they can do.
“Going against Jeff Holmes at Exeter our first night on the road is going to be an incredible challenge for us. I want to (climb) as high as I can in this business. I want to help as many kids as I can.”