Piecuch

Jaryd Piecuch, shown coaching at Raymond High, is Londonderry’s new boys basketball coach.

 PROVIDED BY JARYD PIECUCH

A MONTH AGO, Jaryd Piecuch planned to return as the boys basketball coach at Raymond High School, but those plans had to be scrapped.

Piecuch, 36, resigned his position at Raymond to become the boys basketball coach at Londonderry High School. Piecuch, a Raymond resident, replaces Nate Stanton, who left the Londonderry program following the 2021-22 season to take an administrative job with Trinity High School. Stanton led Londonderry to a 47-46 victory over rival Pinkerton Academy in the 2015 Division I championship game.