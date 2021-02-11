For the first time in school history, the Bedford boys and girls Alpine ski teams both finished their seasons as NHIAA Division I champions.
One day after the girls won their fourth straight state title, the Bedford boys won their first championship since 2017 and sixth overall on Thursday at Gunstock Ski Resort in Gilford.
The Bulldogs placed four skiers in the top 17 in the slalom and four in the top 25 of the giant slalom, finishing with 691 points. Keene (657 points), Bishop Guertin (624), Winnacunnet (596) and Concord (585) rounded out the top five Division I finishers.
Cole Wolfinger (fourth, 53.63 seconds), Tyler Dambach (ninth, 1 minute, 0.99 seconds), Gray Theodore (14th, 1:03.35) and Patrick Fish (17th, 1:04.11) placed in the top 17 for Bedford in the slalom. Wolfinger (seventh, 1:10.29), Ryan Berge (20th, 1:15.36), Fish (22nd, 1:15.5) and Theodore (24th, 1:16.04) finished in the top 25 for the Bulldogs in the giant slalom.
Concord’s Kevin McDonough won the giant slalom individual championship with a time of 1:05.77.
Pinkerton Academy’s Christopher Bennett won the individual slalom title with a time of 52.57 seconds. Bennett also took fourth in the giant slalom (1:08.27).
The Hanover boys Alpine team placed five skiers among the top 13 in the slalom and four in the top 13 in the giant slalom at Cranmore Mountain in Conway to capture its first Division II championship since 2009.
Dylan Hendrick (second, 1:09.05); Joseph Davis (fifth, 1:11.39), Wesley Stocken (sixth, 1:12.78), Zane Schiffman (10th, 1:14.9), and Adam Goodney (13th, 1:17.05) each finished among the top 13 for the Marauders in the slalom.
Davis (second, 48.07), Hendrick (fifth, 48.95), Schiffman (11th, 49.45) and teammate Theodore Ruth (13th, 49.79) all finished among the top 13 in the giant slalom.
Hanover finished with 755½ points. Kennett (736 points), Bow (705 ½ points), Hollis/Brookline (697 points) and Oyster River (632 points) rounded out the top-five teams at the Division II meet.
Hollis/Brookline’s Justin Colby won the Division II individual slalom title with his time of 1:08.74. Kennett’s Cole Siefer won the giant slalom individual crown with a time of 47.24 and placed third in the slalom with a time of 1:09.12.
NHIAA Boys Alpine Ski Championships
Division I
At Gunstock Ski Resort
Team results
1. Bedford, 691; 2. Keene, 657; 3. Bishop Guertin, 624; 4. Winnacunnet, 596; 5. Concord, 585; 6. Exeter, 579; 7. Pinkerton, 577; 8. Dover, 558; 9. Portsmouth, 555; 10. Timberlane, 554; 11. Merrimack, 520; 12. Londonderry, 513; 13. Spaulding, 458; 14. Nashua South, 426; 15. Manchester Memorial, 367; 16. Nashua North, 327; 17. Manchester Central, 180.
Individual results
Slalom
1. Christopher Bennett, Pinkerton, 52.57; 2. Colin Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 52.61; 3. Will Whitcher, Exeter, 53.27; 4. Cole Wolfinger, Bedford, 53.63; 5. Colby Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 55.45; 6. Brett McDonough, Concord, 56.8; 7. Read Merrill, Concord, 57.37; 8. Kari Trotter, Keene, 1:00.73; 9. Tyler Dambach, Bedford, 1:00.99; 10. Colton April, Pinkerton, 1:01.41.
Giant slalom
1. Kevin McDonough, Concord, 1:05.77; 2. Will Whitcher, Exeter, 1:07.42; 3. Colby Rahtbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:08.18; 4. Christopher Bennett, Pinkerton, 1:08.27; 5. Colin Rathbone, Bishop Guertin, 1:09.03; 6. Caleb Johnson, Exeter, 1:10.07; 7. Cole Wolfinger, Bedford, 1:10.29; 8. Read Merrill, Concord, 1:11.84; 9. Matt Kyle, Bishop Guertin, 1:12.22; 10. Jackson Crane, Winnacunnet, 1:12.25.
Division II
At Cranmore Mountain
Team results
1. Hanover, 755.5; 2. Kennett, 736; 3. Bow, 705.5; 4. Hollis/Brookline, 697; 5. Oyster River, 632; 6. ConVal, 608; 7. Souhegan, 589; 8. Kingswood, 577; 9. Pembroke, 508; 10. Windham, 505; 11. Goffstown, 481.
Individual results
Slalom
1. Justin Colby, Hollis/Brookline, 1:08.74; 2. Dylan Hendrick, Hanover, 1:09.05; 3. Cole Siefer, Kennett, 1:09.12; 4. Patrick Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:09.43; 5. Joseph Davis, Hanover, 1:11.39; 6. Wesley Stocken, Hanover, 1:12.78; 7. Owen Mueller, Oyster River, 1:13.45; 8. Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 1:14.22; 9. Reid Daniels, Goffstown, 1:14.49; 10. Zane Schiffman, Hanover, 1:14.9.
Giant slalom
1. Cole Siefer, Kennett, 47.24; 2. Joseph Davis, Hanover, 48.07; 3. Eli Gadbois, Bow, 48.24; 4. Parker Coleman, Kennett, 48.69; 5. Dylan Hendrick, Hanover, 48.95; 6. Reed Karnopp, Kennett, 49.01; 7. Justin Colby, Hollis/Brookline, 49.04; 8. Bobby Graustein, Kennett, 49.1; 9. Connor Wachsmuth, Bow, 49.29; 10. Carter Tasker, Kennett, 49.43.