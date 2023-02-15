There was no fist pumping, no leaping into the air or big celebratory gestures of any kind.
Aidan Cox simply flashed a subtle smile after setting two records at the NHIAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday at Dartmouth College’s Leverone Field House.
The Coe-Brown Northwood Academy senior and University of Virginia commit set a state record in the 3,000-meter run and a D-II record in the 1,500-meter run en route to individual championships in both events.
Cox’s efforts helped the Bears win their first-ever boys indoor track state championship.
Bedford High also claimed its first-ever boys title, in Division I.
This winter marked the first NHIAA indoor track and field season and state championship meets season since 2020.
“It was just kind of like business as usual,” Coe-Brown indoor track coach David Zink said of Cox’s reaction to the records.
Cox set the state record in the 3,000-meter run by finishing in 8 minutes, 28.61 seconds, shattering the previous mark of 8:39.52 set in 2017 by Oyster River’s Patrick O’Brien. Classmate Tyler Tkaczyk took runner-up honors with his time of 9:04.96.
Cox won the 1,500-meter run in 3:58.06, surpassing the previous Division II record of 4:06.5 set by Bow’s Jonathan Vinnenberg in 2012. Cox’s time was more than 20 seconds faster than his teammate Jamie Lano’s runner-up time of 4:18.16 and .46 of a second slower than the state record of 3:57.6, set by Exeter’s Jacob Winslow in 2019.
Zink said he considers Cox to be one of, if not the most talented distance runner New Hampshire has ever produced.
“With Aidan, it’s just his natural competitiveness,” Zink said. “I know a couple of teachers who have him right now and he just likes to be competitive and he finds a way to make everything a competition. That’s really worked out well for him but he keeps it fun, too.”
The Bears placed three runners in the top five of the 3,000-meter run and four in the top five of the 1,500-meter run, including the top three spots.
Senior Nikhil Chavda placed fourth for the Bears in the 3,000-meter run (9:08.71) and fifth in the 1,500 (4:24.44). Tkaczyk took third in the 1,500 (4:18.68).
Lano, a junior, and senior Gavin Demas also won individual state championships. Lano won the 1,000-meter run in 2:33.85 and Demas won the 600-meter run in 1:22.74.
Cox, Sanjith Nomula, Benjamin Robinson and Gavin Dyjak teamed up in the 4-by-800-meter relay race, taking third-place honors.
The indoor title has been the only one missing from the Bears’ crowded boys track and cross-country trophy cases. The Coe-Brown boys have won five straight and 11 overall cross-country state titles and are the three-time defending outdoor track state champions.
“I just can’t say enough about the way the kids competed,” Zink said. “They came knowing what to do and they just did exactly what they’ve been doing all season long — just working hard, taking care of the little details that need to be taken care of and it just paid off for them.”
First Div. I crown for Bedford boys
From the start of the season, first-year Bedford coach Meagan Boucher knew she had a talented boys team. She did not know if the Bulldogs could capture the Division I championship, though, until it happened.
Bedford posted three individual state champions and nine top-five finishes to secure the program’s first boys indoor track state championship.
Bedford finished with 60 points, 16 ahead of runner-up Pinkerton Academy. Portsmouth (43 points), Windham (35 points) and Nashua South (34 points) rounded out the top five.
Boucher said the Bulldogs achieved that feat because all of her athletes put the team ahead of their individual goals.
“For me, what it is is from Day 1, this group of kids chose to perform like a team, act like a team and just, really, be a team,” Boucher said. “We talked about it a lot all season and that made a big difference is a lot of these kids chose to do events that they don’t always do or just chose to do whatever was best for the team.”
The 4-by-400-meter relay and 300-meter dash are not Bedford junior Chris Chong’s favorite events, for example, Boucher said.
Despite that, he ran the first leg for the Bulldogs’ 4-by-400 relay team that took fourth place and finished third in the 300-meter dash. Chong also won the 55-meter hurdles, which Boucher considers his best event, in 7.94 seconds.
Chong was not in the top heat for the 300 dash.
“He kind of just had to decide for himself to set the tone and set the pace in that heat,” Boucher said. “That was crucial in terms of points and then he’s been really, really consistent with the 55 hurdles so that just was exciting to see him get another win in that event.”
Bedford junior Jacob Redman won both the 1,000 and 1,500-meter runs with times of 2:36.25 and 4:04.56, respectively, and ran the anchor leg of the 4-by-400 relay. Redman finished nearly seven seconds ahead of runner-up Matthew Allen of Exeter (4:11.5) in the 1,500-meter run.
Boucher said she and Redman have talked the past few seasons about him possibly doing a triple (competing in three events in one meet) but he had never done one until Sunday.
Pinkerton girls claim Div. I title
The Pinkerton girls team scored in 10 of the 13 events en route to winning the Division I championship — the program’s third state title.
The Astros ran away with the crown, scoring 75 points. Bedford (57 points), Dover (40 points), Concord (39 points) and Portsmouth (38 points) were the other top-five teams.
Pinkerton senior Jordan Wheaton won the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 4 inches and the 55-meter hurdles in 8.4 seconds. Wheaton, who set the school record in both the 55 hurdles and high jump earlier this season, also ran the first leg for the Astros’ fifth-place 4-by-200 relay team.
“She’s a super humble kid but she’s a gamer, for sure,” Pinkerton coach Mike Karthas said of Wheaton. “She knows when to rise to the occasion and she did. ... She actually missed her first two (high) jumps at the opening height and then she destroyed it — the next one — and then didn’t look back from there on out.”
Astros junior Contessa Silva won the 3,000-meter run with her time of 10:57.1 and took third in the 1,500-meter run (5:06.82) behind Dover’s Isabel McIntyre (5:05.16) and Salem’s Lily Thomas (5:06.71.)
Izzy Groulx, a junior, ran the anchor leg for Pinkerton’s first-place 4-by-800 relay team that finished in 10:07.9, was the runner-up to McIntyre in the 1,000-meter run and placed sixth in the 1,500.
Karthas said while you need top athletes to win a state title in track, he enjoyed just how many Astros contributed to Sunday’s victory.
“That’s always fun because it is possible in certain years where you just have a couple athletes do really, really well in a few events and that’s good enough for a win,” Karthas said. “This one, there were well over a dozen kids involved in scoring. It makes it more of a team win, which is exciting.”
Oyster River girls win Division II
The Oyster River girls team narrowly edged out runner-up Newmarket to win its second Division II championship over the past three state meets.
The Bobcats posted eight top-five finishes to earn 53.5 points, just ahead of the runner-up Mules (51 points).
Coe-Brown (38 points), Kingswood (36 points) and Kearsarge (34 points) rounded out the top five.
The Bobcats team of Haley Kavanagh, Mackenzie Cook, Talia Banafato and Erin Carty won the 4-by-400 relay in 4:22.35. Newmarket’s team of Allie Perry, Holly Ferman, Allison Burke and Alanna Hagen finished .3 of a second behind the Bobcats to take second in the event.
Cook also placed second in both the 1,500-meter and 3,000-meter runs. Kavanagh took third in the 1,500-meter run and finished runner-up to Hagen in the 1,000-meter run.
Carty, Banafato, Shea Sullivan and Avery Baumgardt placed fourth in the 4-by-200-meter relay. Carty also took third in the 55-meter hurdles. Baumgardt finished fifth in the long jump.
Oyster River freshman Amalie Trump earned fifth place in the high jump.