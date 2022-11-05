DERRY — The Oyster River volleyball team battled back from an 18-15 deficit to win set 4 against Coe-Brown, then broke away in the fifth set to wrap up a 3-2 Division II state championship at Pinkerton Academy on Saturday.

The scores were 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-9. It was Oyster River’s first title since 2010.

For an extended story on the Division II and III state championships, visit our website, UnionLeader.com.