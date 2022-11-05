DERRY — The Oyster River volleyball team battled back from an 18-15 deficit to win set 4 against Coe-Brown, then broke away in the fifth set to wrap up a 3-2 Division II state championship at Pinkerton Academy on Saturday.
The scores were 25-15, 23-25, 17-25, 25-21 and 15-9. It was Oyster River’s first title since 2010.
Oyster River (18-1) outlasted Coe-Brown (17-2) by the same 3-2 score three weeks ago, after the Bears won an early matchup, 3-1.
"We knew coming in that this was going to be a fight until the end. Coe-Brown is a fantastic team,” Oyster River coach Cassandra Doore said. “We knew we had to make adjustments, execute a game plan and they did.”
Oyster River’s late comeback in the third set started with kills from Jade Turgeon and Maeve Amarosa. Emilia Cavicchi (30 assists) fed Emma Hampton for a spike to give the Bobcats the lead for good on their way to the 25-21 set win to even the match. Hampton finished with 19 kills.
Coe-Brown took an early 4-2 lead in set 5, but Oyster River battled back to take an 8-4 lead following a pair of aces by Gracy Spirito that were sandwiched around a kill by Hampton.The Bears closed to within 9-7 before Oyster River closed out the match on a 6-2 run.
“I just think our confidence got down (early) and we weren’t swinging to be aggressive,” Hampton said. “We just had to learn to trust each other that we would be there and stick to the game plan.”
Annika Gunderson led Coe-Brown with 13 kills, while Noelle Sartin added 10.
"I’m proud of these kids. They came out tight a little bit and then we bounced back from that,” Coe-Brown coach Renee Zobel said. “The last set is only 15 points, so it’s about starting strong. They were just more aggressive than we were.”
Somersworth 3, Inter-Lakes 1: It had been three years since Somersworth had made the postseason and there was still uncertainty on how the season would play out, even after the Hilltoppers dropped down from Division II to Division III this season.
Somersworth coach Steve Hodsdon watched his team progress every match, and that culminated with the second-seeded Hilltoppers performance in Saturday’s Division III championship match against No. 4 Inter-Lakes.
After coasting to victories in the first two sets, Somersworth had to fight for a 3-1 victory, which is the Hilltoppers’ first title since a Class I win in 2000. The set scores were 25-10, 25-17, 22-25 and 25-19.
“They made us work for it," Hodsdon said. "After winning game two, we had them on the ropes, but then they started playing really well. These girls hadn’t made the playoffs in three years, so everything was new to them and I was really happy with how they played. The moment wasn’t too big.”
Inter-Lakes (15-5) recovered from its rough start to the match by breaking off a 5-2 run at the end of the third set to win it 25-22 and slice its match deficit in half at 2-1. Hayley Doda made 14 kills for the Lakers.
"We came out pretty flat and we picked it up and I was really pleased that we won that third set and I thought we had a shot there in the fourth set too,” Inter-Lakes coach Randy Mattson said. “Somersworth played really well in this game, they had a great season and didn’t make a lot of errors."
Somersworth (19-1) found itself trailing 18-16 in the fourth set, when it ripped off a 9-1 run to close the match. Arianna Cuevas’s kill evened the score and a pair of blocks by Sya McKay propelled the Hilltoppers to the win in the winning set. McKay ended up with 12 kills and six blocks, while Arianna Cuevas added 11 kills.
“It feels great, it feels like we earned it,” McKay said. “I think we just realized (in the fourth set) that we had to flip the light switch.”