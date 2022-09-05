Brett Davis

Dover's Brett Davis lines up to tackle Winnacunnet running back Frankie Brown in the third quarter of Friday night's game. The Green Wave joined the Top 10 in the Union Leader Power Poll this week.

 DAN DOYON

If you liked the top part of the preseason Union Leader High School Power Poll, you’ll like the poll after Week 1 of the regular season.

The same can’t be said of the bottom of the poll’s top 10.

Power Poll Sept. 6