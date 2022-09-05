If you liked the top part of the preseason Union Leader High School Power Poll, you’ll like the poll after Week 1 of the regular season.
The same can’t be said of the bottom of the poll’s top 10.
For a second straight week, Londonderry, Exeter, Bishop Guertin and Nashua North were ranked 1-2-3-4 by the poll’s seven voters. All four earned double-digit victories in Week 1. Londonderry, which beat Concord 34-24, once again received all seven first-place votes.
Meanwhile, three clubs ranked in the preseason somewhere between the No. 6 and No. 10 spots, Bedford, Winnacunnet and Goffstown, were beaten and dropped out.
Dover, which blanked Seacoast rival Winnacunnet 14-0, moved from unranked to No. 8. Keene, which thrashed Goffstown 40-19, makes its first appearance in the poll in recent memory, at No. 9. And Concord grabbed the No. 10 slot, a nod to the Crimson Tide’s ability to stay within range of Londonderry.
The upcoming weekend schedule features a Friday night showdown in Plaistow as No. 5 Timberlane will host No. 3 Bishop Guertin. In the other matchup of ranked clubs, on Friday night, Concord visits Keene.
Londonderry and Exeter will battle out-of-state foes on Saturday afternoon. The Lancers visit defending Rhode Island state champ Bishop Hendricken of Warwick at 1 p.m., and the Blue Hawks host Champlain Valley Union of Hinesburg, Vermont, also at 1 p.m.
Bishop Hendricken lost its opener, 31-27, last Saturday at Monsignor Farrell of Staten Island, N.Y.
Champlain Valley Union thumped host Middlebury, 56-19 last Friday.