Although Massachusetts created a fourth high school sports season for the 2020-21 school year to deal with COVID-19, don’t expect something similar to be adopted in New Hampshire.
While the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association voted to move “high-risk sports” to a wedge season between the traditional winter and spring sports seasons, New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association Executive Director Jeff Collins said Thursday that the NHIAA plans to move forward with fall sports starting next month, including those labeled “high-risk” like football.
“It’s certainly something we had in the back of our heads, but our governor announced early in July the fact that all sports can go ahead and play based upon the guidelines that the governor’s office put out,” Collins said. “We were definitely looking at creative solutions to give kids the opportunity to get out there and play, but with our governor’s announcement the plans were to move forward with sports that schools typically offer in the fall.”
In addition to football, Massachusetts is moving fall cheer and unified basketball to the wedge season. The MIAA’s athletic calendar looks like this:
Sept. 18-Nov. 20: Fall Sports (boys and girls soccer, gymnastics, boys and girls cross country, field hockey, girls volleyball, girls swimming and golf).
Nov. 30-Feb. 21: Winter Sports (boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, wrestling, boys and girls indoor track, skiing, winter cheer and boys swimming).
Feb. 22-April 25: Fall Sports/Wedge Season (football, fall cheer, unified basketball).
April 26-July 3: Spring Season (baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse, boys and girls tennis, boys volleyball, boys and girls outdoor track, rugby and crew.
The NHIAA has delayed the start of its fall sports season. Teams can’t begin practicing until Sept. 8. Originally, fall practice for NHIAA fall sports was scheduled to begin Aug. 14 for football and Aug. 17 for other fall sports.
Each NHIAA school has the option to participate in some or all fall sports, and many have yet to announce a decision.
Massachusetts also voted to eliminate MIAA-sponsored tournaments for the 2020 fall season. Collins said the NHIAA would like to have open tournaments. That would de-emphasize a team’s won-loss record, since every team would advance to the postseason. It would also allow schools to reduce travel by scheduling games against regional opponents, even if the schools compete in different divisions.
“We’re planning on it (having postseason tournaments), but I can’t guarantee that’s going to happen,” Collins said. “Our plan is to go ahead with it.”
Massachusetts is permitting the high-risk sports (football, fall cheer and unified basketball) to practice during the normal fall season.
“They’ve been looking at contingency plans all summer long in case they did not get the go-ahead for certain sports in their state and they came up with this creative solution,” Collins said. “I think they’ve gotten some guidance from their state with regard to what sports can and cannot be played as of right now. It’s a creative solution.”