KINGSTON — From the onset of Wednesday night’s Division II semifinal, the Bow High School girls basketball team gave Pembroke Academy plenty of reasons to be frustrated.
Third-seeded Bow displayed stifling defense, while Alexandra Larrabee and Jessica Chamberlain controlled the paint and beyond to help lead the Falcons to a 42-26 victory over No. 2 Pembroke at Sanborn High School.
“That’s what we pride ourselves on is strong defense,” Bow coach Phil Davis said. “I always know the defense is going to show up and sometimes the offense doesn’t go as we planned.”
Bow (19-2) advances to its first championship game since it won a Class M title in 2000 when it takes the winner of Wednesday’s nightcap between No. 5 Laconia and No. 1 Hanover at the University of New Hampshire’s Lundholm Gymnasium on Sunday night (7 p.m).
“These girls fight so hard and they’re a true team,” Davis said. “It’s not just one person that does it all for us. There is about seven or eight of them that go out there and play well on a consistent basis.”
Chamberlin scored the first of her 11 points to open the game. A 3-pointer by Isabella LaPerle followed, and the lead grew to 9-2 late in the first quarter after Juliette Tarsa found Lyndsey LaPerle in transition.
Bow expanded upon its 11-3 first-quarter lead, as Pembroke (18-3) couldn’t find any offensive rhythm, in large part to the LaPerle sisters up front and Chamberlin Larabee in the paint.
Chamberlin converted a putback, Larrabee (16 points) followed with a hoop and Chamberlin closed out the second quarter in style with a buzzer-beating jumper to give Bow a 20-9 halftime lead.
“Jessica is the under-the-radar player that no one talks about,” Davis said. “She’s our senior captain, our leader. She’s done a fantastic job with this group.”
The Falcons didn’t let up in the second half as Chamberlin opened the scoring with a jumper from the elbow. Larrabee scored 10 of her points in the third to give Bow a 28-16 lead headed to the fourth.
Bow avenged a 42-26 early-season loss to Pembroke.