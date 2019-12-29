MANCHESTER — Noah Drew does not consider himself a big goal-scorer but he netted the game-winner for the Concord High School boys’ hockey team in its 3-2 double-overtime victory over Bedford in the Brian C. Stone Memorial Christmas Hockey Tournament championship game Sunday at JFK Coliseum.
Concord coach Dunc Walsh said this year marked his team’s first tournament championship since the 1990s. The Crimson Tide finished the tournament with a 4-0 mark. Defending Division I champion Bedford (3-1) had won the tournament in unbeaten fashion each of the previous four years.
Drew, a junior forward, scored his second goal of the season 5:10 into the three-on-three double-overtime period with his shot through traffic from the slot. Ryan Philbrick, who knotted the game at 2-2 late in regulation, and Ryan Doherty assisted on Drew’s game-winning tally.
“The (Bedford) goalie was diving, he was all crazy and I just thought to get it on net,” Drew said. “Why not? Things happen when you do it and it happened to go in.”
Philbrick tied the game at 2-2 with his goal from the high slot with 4:52 remaining in regulation during a five-on-three Concord advantage. Matt Hauschild, who opened the game’s scoring in the first period, and Drew’s twin brother, Zach, assisted on Philbrick’s game-tying goal.
The Crimson Tide peppered Bedford junior goaltender Shea Guimont (37 saves) with eight shots on goal in the five-minute, four-on-four first overtime period before testing him with another six prior to Drew’s goal during three-on-three play.
“When we scored to tie it, I thought, ‘Maybe we’re going to win it in regulation,’” Walsh said. “It didn’t happen but we’re just happy we won. It’s always fun to win.”
Bulldogs senior tri-captain Cameron Wasylak scored twice in the second period to give his team a 2-1 advantage entering the third stanza. The forward notched his first goal seven seconds into the frame off an assist from Arhat Vaidya to knot the score at 1-1. Wasylak then broke the one-goal deadlock with his second goal, which came during four-on-four play with 1:23 before the second intermission.
“He’s a kid that will work in all three zones (from the) start of his shift to the end of his shift,” Bedford coach Marty Myers said of Wasylak. “He’s one of the kids we rely on and we give him a lot of minutes.”
Myers said Wasylak’s first goal uplifted the Bulldogs after a tough opening period.
“At the end of the first period, we were absolutely beat,” Myers said. “They outplayed us, they outshot us, they outskated us, they outhit us. They took the period.”
Concord opened the game’s scoring at the 4:49 mark with Hauschild’s power-play goal, marking the first time Bedford trailed in the tournament. The senior forward scored off a cross-ice feed from fellow co-captain Alex Forward.
Crimson Tide junior goalie Parker Taylor made 31 saves.
“It felt pretty good to win it,” Drew said. “I think it carries over into the rest of the season and into the playoffs, hopefully, when we get there.”
All-Tournament Team: Parker Taylor, goalie, Concord; John Giroux, defenseman, Bedford; Ryan Philbrick, defenseman, Concord; Joey Ala, forward, Concord; Cameron Wasylak, forward, Bedford; Matt Hauschild, forward, Concord.
Butch Joseph MVP: Noah Drew, forward, Concord.